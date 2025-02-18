Hot on the heels of the pop icon’s Mathematics tour, here’s the lowdown on how you too can channel Ed Sheeran’s style

Add a pop of colour with funky sneakers

Six cities. Packed stadiums. Foot-tapping music. And a wardrobe that’s so intentional in its nonchalant-ness that it often seems as though Ed Sheeran isn’t really trying. But he is and that, according to fashion designer Sanjana Bubber Divecha is the secret to dressing like Ed Sheeran, even if you can’t belt out any of his numbers to tune. “He has evolved, over the years, from a boy next-door to a style icon. His sartorial picks combine comfort and casualness, with a touch of street flair,” she explains. And that easy-going and accessible aesthetic can serve as a handy roadmap for anyone wanting to prioritise comfort without sacrificing on coolness.

Printed hoodies, and sneakers can level up an outfit. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Decoding Ed’s formula

Sheeran’s outfits are typically built on casual basics. These are simple and comfortable pieces in mostly neutral colours. “A well-fitted tee and basic sweater, worn over skinny or straight-leg jeans exudes effortlessness. Choosing neutral colours keeps these pieces versatile, which means that you can style them in myriad combinations,” says Divecha. She adds that what keeps the basics from looking sloppy is intelligent layering. “Sheeran likes to layer his looks, which adds depth to otherwise very simple outfits. For instance, he is partial to wearing a jacket over a tee, a hoodie with a casual coat, or a denim jacket over a sweater. Such outfits are also useful when transitioning between seasons,” she notes.



(From left) Use minimal accessories, Layer well-fitted outfits with jackets, Experiment with basics to keep it cool and Ed Sheeran favours bold printed jackets

The final element that ties Sheeran’s looks together and keeps them fun and interesting is a pop of pattern or colour. This, Divecha adds, can range from a plaid shirt (an Ed signature), graphic tees, or interesting footwear. Sheeran enjoys brightly coloured and chunky, statement sneakers, Chelsea boots or even combat-style boots. When it comes to accessories, Sheeran sticks to very minimalistic bracelets, necklaces or a classic wristwatch, which makes his outfits more personable without seeming over-styled.

Shape of you

To replicate Sheeran’s style, men can start with a simple graphic tee in black or navy. For bottoms, choose skinny or slightly tapered denims in black or a dark wash. Make sure your clothes are well-fitted without being too tight or too oversized; this creates a clean silhouette. Layer it with a denim, utility or bomber jacket. Colours such as navy, olive or grey are instant hits. For accessories, keep it simple with a leather-strap watch or a minimalistic bracelet.



Sanjana Bubber Divecha

For women, Divecha suggests starting with a graphic tee or a vintage band tee (Sheeran’s picks are typically rock band-inspired), a bralette, a tank top or crop sweatshirt, worn with high-waist skinny jeans, distressed denims, a denim mini or a flowy skirt. Depending on the time of year, you could also add opaque stockings as an extra layer. Layer with an oversized blazer or plaid shirt, and accessorise with chunky rings, layered necklaces, or a bag with bulky hardware.

“The beauty of Sheeran’s style is that it offers plenty of room for gender-fluid expression. For those looking to switch things up, an oversized sweatshirt or tee in neutral tones, a pastel or graphic-printed hoodie, with relaxed-fit pants, cargos or even a pencil skirt can ooze effortless coolness. Throw on an oversized jacket or utility vest, and accessorise with layered chains, a bucket hat or a crossbody bag,” she signs off.



The cheat sheet

When recreating Sheeran’s vibe, Divecha offers the following rules of thumb:

>> Master layering

>> Keep it simple with neutral tones

>> A pop of colour or print adds personality

>> Focus on the fit

>> Experiment with footwear

>> Go easy on the accessories