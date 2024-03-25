Succession game: Leadership expert outlines strategies for transitioning leaders

The recent change in Chennai Super Kings’ leadership reiterated why high-profile transitions come with added baggage. Leadership experts outline how to work around the complexities and move forward

Fans of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team were in for a surprise on the eve of the Indian Premier League last week, when fabled captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down and Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the new skipper of the team. Dhoni, who has led CSK to five impressive trophies, leaving behind large shoes to fill for Gaikwad, a relative newcomer who debuted with CSK only four years ago. Quite naturally, expectations are running high for the new captain to uphold his predecessor’s illustrious legacy and riotous popularity. Drawing parallels with similar scenarios in corporate workplaces, leadership coach Ankoor Naik notes a few reasons why this type of a succession may be a particularly challenging transition for both the team and the newly anointed leader.

An uphill journey

One of the most formidable challenges faced by an incoming leader, in such a scenario, is lack of acceptance by the team. “When the former leader is as well-loved, respected and successful as Dhoni, the team [and onlookers] can be prone to drawing unfavourable comparisons. Everything about the new leader — from their management style to temperament — comes under intense scrutiny, and often with unsympathetic outcomes. The situation becomes additionally complicated when a younger successor is handed the reins; many team members may be older and more tenured. This makes it more difficult for them to accept the change in command. There’s also the element of politics, with many team members believing it should have been them at the helm,” Naik elaborates.

He alludes to a recent development in the Mumbai Indians team, where Hardik Pandya’s nomination as Rohit Sharma’s successor evoked emotionally-charged responses from Jasprit Bumrah and Surya Kumar Yadav on social media: “In this case, it was easy to see that they believed that the decision was poorly received, and the two key players believed that despite being possibly worthier, they were overlooked.” Finally, with such a high-stakes undertaking, the successor may not always be given the time and space they need to prove themselves. They may end up taking shortcuts to earn the stakeholders’ validation, instead of establishing and working towards a more sustainable, long-term vision. Often, this can be to the detriment of the organisation as well as to the leader’s longer-term prospects within the organisation, he notes.

Brick-by-brick

Naik and leadership mentor Rishi Piparaiya lay down a roadmap to help smooth the transitional process.

. Credit where due: “It’s quite common to see new leaders blaming any past failures on the exiting leader and trying to win the team over with promises of fixing their ‘mistakes’. This strategy may backfire quite badly when it comes to a predecessor who was popular and well-loved by the team. In such cases, I’d recommend

that the new leader honour the achievements of the former, and steer clear of any negativity or fault-finding,” Piparaiya says. At the same time, examine what methods worked for the former leader and get a pulse of what worked and what made them so respected in the organisation. Try to incorporate elements of these into your strategic plan.

. No abrupt changes: Naik advises against trying to drastically change the team’s dynamic immediately after taking over. “It’s important for the new leader’s goals, strategy, direction and even intensity to be aligned with what the team is accustomed to. Any changes must be introduced slowly and gradually,” he explains.

. Establish your own vision: Be clear about what you want to achieve, what you will carry forward from the past, and what you will build on your own, says Piparaiya: “Prepare a strong vision soon after assuming your role, and share this with your team and other stakeholders. This will cut down any second-guessing or suppositions, and help to reassure the team of your leadership.” At the same time, he suggests establishing a core team that is completely aligned with this vision — identify existing team members that you can carry forward into your journey, and bring in new resources to fill any gaps.

. Expect failure: Give yourself the space and room to fail, Naik says. “It’s unrealistic to expect to get everything right from the get-go. Failure is an important part of the job. It helps you realise what your strengths are and lean into those, so that you can function even better. To offset any apprehensions and misgivings, communicate frequently and clearly with other stakeholders and seek their support as and when required. Remember, it is in the organisation’s interest for you to succeed,” he clarifies.