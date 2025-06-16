For many, a national tragedy such as the recent airplane crash in Gujarat can feel strangely personal, triggering what experts dub as ‘collective grief.’ Here’s how you can cope

Abhilasha Daga didn’t expect the news of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashing to affect her as deeply as it did. “I was gutted. I love travelling, and would almost always fly, or at least insist on Air India. The loss felt deeply personal, even though I didn’t actually know anyone on the flight,” the 36-year-old communications professional shares.

As videos, imagery and other updates about the fateful flight and its occupants began to overwhelm social media, Daga’s grief transformed into anxiety and a nameless fear of the unknown. “I kept telling myself how can this even happen? What went wrong? What about the families of those who perished? So many lives and so many dreams were wiped away,” she says. But Daga isn’t alone in internalising the loss.

On a personal note

“Many people are experiencing a collective sense of grief because such events resonate deeply with our shared humanity. As personal stories and pictures of victims are being widely shared on social media platforms, people connect and relate to the pain of those affected. As these narratives circulate, they amplify the collective grief, as people feel a shared sense of loss and compassion for the lives impacted by the tragedy,” explains clinical psychologist Janhvi Dargalkar. She adds that national calamities trigger feelings of vulnerability and empathy, even among those who are not directly affected.



Psychologist Arti Shroff further elaborates, “For many, news about such tragedies is relayed in the form of social media updates, which have been focusing extensively on the victims and their stories. From a viewer’s perspective, they can find resonance with some of the victims or those they have left behind. Cultural, religious or even humane factors wire us to empathise with victims of a tragedy and this sense of distress is further amplified by social media that causes hyper vigilance, and keeps us constantly engaged and triggered. Our nervous system is on high alert and we feel heightened amounts of stress. For some, it could even serve as a reminder of unprocessed grief that they may have gone through.”

She notes that those whose global assumptions — which are fundamental, often unconscious, beliefs about the world and one’s place in it — are challenged by such events will find it much harder to come to terms with such news. “For instance, if you have a fundamental belief or positive bias about being exempt from tragedies such as war, terminal illnesses or even freak accidents, such events can challenge the very world and life you take for granted in a disconcerting manner,” she says.



The recent incident will be harder to accept for individuals who suffer from aerophobia or a fear of flying, says Dr Nahid Dave, a psychiatrist at Thought Matters: “I think we’re going to see a lot of panic attacks at the airport or probably avoidance of taking the flights. For people who suffer from such phobias, their worst fears have come true. And, it can cause them to catastrophise their own experiences.”

Coming to terms

Although withdrawal is a common response in those affected, who may perceive it as a way to protect their emotional space, Shroff cautions against long periods of reclusiveness. “As human beings, we are wired to be social. We must make a conscious effort to reach out and connect with others, and talk about what we’re going through,” she says. She also advises that once the shock has passed, negative events such as these can fuel our desire to look inwards and re-prioritise our own lives. “Such realisations could prompt us to recalibrate our own world views, and take stock of what really matters to us,” she says.



She, and the other experts, share tips to cope:

1 Acknowledge your feelings: “Allow yourself and others to express emotions without judgment. Grief can manifest in various ways — sadness, anger, confusion — acknowledging these feelings is the first step toward healing,” says Dargalkar.

2 Stay connected: Dargalkar recommends reaching out to friends and family members to foster a supportive environment, where you can freely share your thoughts and feelings. “Regular check-ins, even a simple message, can make a significant difference,” she says.

3 Practise self-care: Engage in activities that promote well-being, such as exercise, mindfulness, spending time in nature or creative hobbies, suggest Shroff and Dargalkar. Prioritising sleep, nutrition and relaxation techniques can help manage stress and emotional turmoil.

4 Limit media exposure: While staying informed is important, excessive exposure to distressing news can exacerbate anxiety. Set boundaries around media consumption to protect your mental space, cautions Dargalkar. Shroff suggests sticking to credible sources of news so that you don’t fall prey to rumours that are designed to trigger a heightened emotional response, while Dr Dave recommends sticking to news sources that present updates in a non-inflammatory manner.

“Reading an update versus watching a news video can produce different responses in your brain. While reading an update engages your visual centre, videos stimulate your auditory centre, emotional centre, amygdala and limbic system. Each time you come across a distressing update, your body experiences a surge of cortisol, or the stress hormone. Cortisol disrupts your ability to feel happiness or hope. It can result in sugar cravings or binge eating episodes,” Shroff concludes.