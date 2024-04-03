Summertime masti! Register your children for these indoor and outdoor summer camps in Mumbai

The sun’s out. The holidays have begun. And with it, it’s camp season too. We’ve put together the best of indoor and outdoor options so your kids can have all the fun, and learn along the way

Art and creativity

Let there be light

Sign up the future torchbearers for this candle-making workshop, that will teach participants different styles and techniques of making their own candles. Trainer Sonika Bhatia will also host workshops for women wanting to make a career in this creative field.

Age group: 8 years and above

On: April 13 and April 14, 11 am to 2 pm. At Airoli, Navi Mumbai. (Full address upon registration)

Log on to: @aromatic_soul_sonika

Call: 8169299070

Cost: Rs 800 (including all materials)

Enter the toy house

This toy library rents musical toys, flash cards, Montessori toys, educational, puzzles, pretend and play or role-play toys, big party toys, books and more through the season for kids. Look out for their Saturday play parties, pool parties and camps to keep the little minds engaged during the vacations this year.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm; 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At: Toy Lend, Moti Mansion, 2nd floor, room no 2, 5th Khetwadi, Girgaum.

Log on to: @toy_lend (to get updates on upcoming activities and offers)

Call: 8652891425

Summer songs

Deep-dive into the world of art at this Under The Sea summer camp, where children can engage in dance, music, science, and many games. These ocean-themed workshops are curated to allow the participants some mischief and fun combined with knowledge, learnings and new friendships.

Age group: 3 to 7 years

On: April 22 to April 26; 10 am to 12 pm

At: Little Butterflies Montessori School, Bandra West

Call: 9819789295

Cost: Rs 3,000

Go talent scouting

Discover your talent at this Summer Hunt camp that includes dance, skating to DJ parties, karate, Zumba, abacus, yoga and other activities.

Age group: 3 to 15 years

On: April 1 onwards

At: Zero Degree Dance & Fitness Studio, Kalyan East.

Call: 970241346 (for cost and batch details)

Also check out

The Messy Art House Summer Camp 2024 for cooking, sculpting, exploring, creative and adventurous workshops.

Age group: 16 months to 9 years

On: April 29 to June 28

At: The Messy Art House, Babulnath, Kemps Corner, Tardeo.

Call: 9818430313 (for batches and costs)

Adventure

Saddle up

This summer, live your Elizabethan fantasy and learn to ride a horse in the backdrop of this lush green hill station.

At: Leela Horse Riding Club, Kurwande Village, Lonavala.

Log on to: @lonavalalocal

Call: 9820068611

Cost: Rs 700 onwards (Rs 7,000 for 15 sessions)

Also check out:

1. Outdoor gymnastics.

Age group: 6 years and above

On: April 15 to May 3; 7 am to 9 am At Juhu (Full address upon registration).

Call: 9222461517

2. Parkour, dance, DIY toys and games.

Age group: 3 to 6 years

On: April 29 to May 3

At: Hullabaloo Studio, Juhu.

Call: 9653410559

3. Climb to the top

A three-day session will introduce children to rock climbing.

Age group: 5 years and above

At: Shivdurg Mitra,Nangargaon, Lonavala.

Log on to: @vocalforlocallonavala (for batch details)

Call: 8668397248

Cost: Rs 3,000

Theatre

Beat the heat with drama

Sign up for these back-to-back theatre workshops and screenings especially curated for this summer.

Age group: 4 years and above

From: May 5 to June 16

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Log on to: prithvitheatre.org/booktickets (for full itinerary)