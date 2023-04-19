With soaring temperatures, a city-based general physician suggests practical tips to keep the heat at bay

Sightseers take refuge from the scorching sun under an information board at the Gateway of India. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

Listen to this article Heatstroke in Mumbai: Doctor suggests handy tips to beat the heat x 00:00

If only we could ask the sun — the source of life on earth — to come again another day! As the brutal heat wave across Maharashtra gets scarier, we think of ways to protect ourselves.

Dr Mili Joshi

About the weather and the onslaught of challenges it brings along, Dr Mili Joshi, general physician and paediatrician, notes, “The weather has greatly changed over the years. What we experience now in Mumbai are extreme summers and monsoons. We live through non-seasonal periods of time and so, the incidence of viral infections and allergies have increased as compared to before. People fall sick more often.” She urges us to be mindful of our daily actions and reminds us of the proverb — Prevention is better than cure.

Brace for it

Joshi suggests that it’s better to plan out outdoor activities in the summer heat:

>> Wear light colours that reflect sunlight. Choose fabrics such as cotton, and wear loose clothes that do not retain heat inside.

>> Protect yourself from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun by using an umbrella or a sun hat when in the open.

>> Always carry a bottle of water when on the move. To prevent dehydration, take sips of water intermittently. You can carry salt in a pouch, too.

>> Avoid alcohol during high temperatures as it accelerates dehydration.

>> Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11 am and 3 pm.

Dietary dossier

Kokum and watermelon act as natural coolants. Representation pics

Joshi recommends adding fluids and salads in our everyday diet to prepare our bodies for high temperatures between March and June:

>> Try to drink coconut water daily. It is a natural, low-calorie drink that combines

a variety of essential nutrients. It’s rich in potassium.

>> Other drinks that can hydrate you are kokum sherbet, and watermelon and muskmelon juices. Kokum is widely available along the Konkan belt and is known for its cooling effects.

>> If possible, incorporate bottle gourd juice and fresh vegetables in your diet.

>> Those who suffer from gastritis, indigestion or skin inflammation, can try gulkand as a coolant. It is rich in antioxidants, and acts as an energy-booster.

When worn out

>> Drink normal temperature water if you have been outside for long hours and are feeling giddy, weak, nauseous or are sweating profusely.

>> Take a sponge bath or a shower in normal tap water. Ice cold water can prove to be harmful.

>> If having a cold beverage, do not consume more than two cubes of ice.