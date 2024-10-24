This platform that offers free Sunday sessions aims to make learning more accessible

Starting early next month, INSTUCEN will launch an exciting new initiative featuring a series of expert-led, free lectures to make learning more accessible and engaging for all

Mount Vesuvius. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Henry Ford once said “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty”. With focus on accessible learning, India Study Centre (INSTUCEN) will be launching its Spark of Knowledge Diwali initiative as a part of their ongoing promotions. They will be offering free online zoom lectures on various topics including archaeology, literature, rationalism and geology. The organisation will conduct one lecture on the first Sunday of each month, starting from November 3, continuing into the coming year. “We believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone.

Ruins of Pompeii

Most people want to learn but can’t commit to long courses, so we devised single lectures on Sundays when they might be free,” explains Dr Kurush Dalal (right), director of Archaeology, INSTUCEN. The first lecture, titled Volcanoes and Volcanism, will examine the dual significance of volcanic activity in geology and archaeology, focusing on its environmental, climatic, and cultural effects. Registrations will be announced on INSTUCEN’s Instagram account, and will close 24 hours before each session. If the session reaches full capacity, those registered but unable to attend due to space will receive the link for the recorded lecture via email.



Subsequent lectures will delve into the history of the Crusades through Medieval miniatures

These sessions will be conducted by industry experts and academics like Dr Dalal, Professor Mayank Vahia and Raamesh Gowri Raghavan, among others. Lectures will introduce attendees to diverse subjects and new discoveries in fields such as geology, astronomy, archaeology, and more. Each session will conclude with a Q&A session for attendees to get their doubts solved. “We strive to have a rational approach towards teaching. The experts know what they are talking about and can simplify the vast knowledge available today in an accurate manner for the people,” Dr Dalal explains.

The lectures aim to simplify complex information and jargon in an accessible way, using tools like imagery. “The only requirement is willingness to learn and gain knowledge. We believe that learning shouldn’t feel like a chore; it should be enjoyed. We aim to show that it’s never too late to learn and follow your passion,” he emphasises.



Coins from Jerusalem

The initiative aims to nurture a learner community with diverse scope of interests. In one of the interesting sessions to look forward to, INSTUCEN will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr HD Sankalia on December 10, with a special series of free lectures, dedicated to the pioneers of Indian archaeology, notable women in the field, and great contributors to the discipline.

From November 3; 7.30 pm to 9 pm

To Register @instucen on Instagram