Khushboo Chawla

Chef Khushboo Chawla’s love for cooking blossomed in her childhood, growing up in a Sindhi family where desserts were the heart of every celebration. In 2016, Chawla left her job in wealth management to pursue her true passion — baking. She enrolled in Sophia Polytechnic’s culinary school, specialising in baking. By 2019, her passion became her profession when she launched a home kitchen. In 2022, she flew to Paris to refine her craft with a professional course in baking and patisserie at École Ducasse. Today, she runs a home bakery in Thane, serving custom cakes, festive desserts, and hosts bake sales.

For an easy-to-make Diwali spread, she recommends kesar pista date balls and rose nankhatai. The date balls are naturally sweet and nutritious, while the rose-infused nankhatai offers a fragrant twist on the classic Indian biscuit.

Kesar pista date balls

INGREDIENTS

. 80 gm seedless dates, finely chopped

. 1 tbsp saffron-infused milk

. 2 tbsp roasted pistachios, chopped

. 1 tbsp desiccated coconut (optional, for rolling)

. 1 tsp ghee (optional, for greasing hands)

METHOD

Soak a few strands of saffron in warm milk for 5-10 minutes until the milk takes on the colour and the aroma of saffron. In a pan, over low heat, add the chopped dates and carefully pour in the saffron-infused milk. Stir the mixture continuously until the dates start softening and absorbing the milk, forming a sticky texture that’s easy to shape. Remove the pan from heat and fold in the roasted chopped pistachios. Mix well to ensure the pistachios are evenly distributed throughout the date mixture.

Lightly grease your hands with a bit of ghee (if using) to prevent sticking. Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls. Alternatively, you can press the mixture into a mould of your choice. For an extra touch of texture and flavour, you can roll the date balls lightly in desiccated coconut or leftover pistachios. Let the date balls cool completely before serving. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

Rose nankhatai with almonds

INGREDIENTS

. 70 gm all-purpose flour (maida)

. 10 gm gram flour (besan)

. 5 gm semolina (suji)

. 50 gm ghee

. 50gm powdered sugar

. 1 tsp rose water

. ½ tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

. ½ tsp baking powder

. 1 tbsp dried edible rose petals

. 8 to 10 almonds (for garnish)

METHOD

Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F). Line a baking tray with parchment paper to prevent sticking. In a bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, gram flour, semolina, and baking powder. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the ghee and powdered sugar until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Stir in the rose water, cardamom powder, and dried rose petals into the ghee-sugar mixture. Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the ghee mixture. Mix until a smooth dough forms. If the dough feels dry or crumbly, you can add extra ghee to achieve a soft consistency. Divide the dough into small portions and shape them into round balls. Flatten each ball slightly, and arrange them on the prepared baking tray, leaving space between each cookie.

Gently press a single almond onto the top of each nankhatai. Bake them in the preheated oven for 15-18 minutes, or until the edges turn golden and the tops are set. Keep a close eye on them to avoid over-browning. Allow the nankhatais to cool completely on the tray before transferring them to an airtight container.

