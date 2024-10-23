At Kumbharwada, the always-bustling potters’ village in Dharavi, you can tell Diwali is around the corner with oil lamps being spun out by the dozen. mid-day photographer Kirti Surve Parade captures the mood and talent of the hard-at-work kumbhars
Pics/Kirti Surve Parade
Artisans of Dharavi's Kumbharwada craft magic for Diwali 2024x
mid-day photographer Kirti Surve Parade captures the mood at Dharavi's Kumbharwada
