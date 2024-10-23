Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Artisans of Dharavis Kumbharwada craft magic for Diwali 2024

Artisans of Dharavi's Kumbharwada craft magic for Diwali 2024

Updated on: 24 October,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

At Kumbharwada, the always-bustling potters’ village in Dharavi, you can tell Diwali is around the corner with oil lamps being spun out by the dozen. mid-day photographer Kirti Surve Parade captures the mood and talent of the hard-at-work kumbhars

Artisans of Dharavi's Kumbharwada craft magic for Diwali 2024

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Artisans of Dharavi's Kumbharwada craft magic for Diwali 2024
x
00:00

Potters` delight


Potters` delight


Potters` delight


Potters` delight

mid-day photographer Kirti Surve Parade captures the mood at Dharavi's Kumbharwada

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Diwali 2024 diwali mumbai mumbai news Mumbai festivals

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK