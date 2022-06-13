Debate, converse, and share experiences with fellow Mumbaikars this weekend

Conversationalists and readers can forge bonds at a weekend event modelled on the exchange of ideas via books

A moment from an earlier heritage walk

Swapbook! was founded in 2011 to mirror and multiply reflections spurred by books in the Maximum City. “I have always wondered what it would be like to gather readers on a common platform and have them share their rendering of the city. Nudged by a friend, I went ahead with our book club and there’s been no looking back,” shares Pravin Subramanian, its founder.



Pravin Subramanian

As the club returns with its first on-ground meet after the pandemic, Subramanian elaborates that his initial drive stemmed from a community’s shared love for reading and soon expanded into other terrains; “Not everybody is a reader, but they might want to participate in purposeful conversations. For me, it had to be a safe space for all kinds of learners — readers, non-readers, introverts, passionate speakers and chroniclers.” The upcoming event is open to different contributors. The founder notes, “We debate and discuss diverse topics. It can be food, travel, art, culture and lifestyle.” However, this time not more than 20 people can sign up for the session as that helps to ensure that experiential exchanges are inclusive and meaningful.

Participants can also bring a couple of books if they are keen to barter. While talking about the many culture and food walks the club has previously organised, he stresses on the group’s visits to second-hand book stores. It is amazing to realise that an idea born of overlapping interests can act sustainably, and support local economies, too.

On: June 18; 6 pm

At: Bombay Coffee House, Ballard Estate, Fort

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200