This show at NCPA pays homage to Hindi cinema's golden age through the art of drag

(Top, from left to right) Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Amey Mehta, Puja Sarup, Sheena Khalid and Srishti Dixitat the London performance

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is all set to welcome back The Gentlemen’s Club after its resounding success last September. Led by the enigmatic Rocky, also known as Shammsher, the performance is a vibrant homage to the golden era of Hindi cinema. With a diverse cast of women embodying the art of drag, The Gentlemen’s Club offers a cabaret-style spectacle that immerses audiences in a world where identities are fluid, and self-expression knows no bounds.

Puja Sarup is a part of the team behind the concept and also plays the lead role on the show. “The show is set in an imaginary Mumbai, where drag king clubs are commonplace, a thriving scene that we, unfortunately, don’t see in reality,” shares Sarup. “My character, Rocky, is inspired by Shammi Kapoor and is portrayed as a pioneer of the drag king scene in Mumbai.”



Rachel D’souza, Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid at a performance

The upcoming run at NCPA precedes the production’s anticipated return to London’s West End at the Soho Theatre, marking a significant collaboration between NCPA and the prestigious London venue. Reflecting on the international reception, Sheena Khalid, another member of the star cast, and key creative force behind the show, remarks, “We were initially concerned about whether our distinctly Indian characters would resonate with a global audience. But it was fascinating to see how universal masculinity tropes are, audiences everywhere found familiar references within our performances.”

Since its debut in 2015, The Gentlemen’s Club has evolved to explore deeper questions about what drag truly means. “We wanted to stretch the definition of drag even further,” Khalid explains. “It’s not just about imitating masculinity; it’s about playing with it, satirising it, and redefining it.”



Sarup as Rocky and Khalid. Pics courtesy/NCPA Mumbai

One of the highlights of the show is its playful tribute to Hindi cinema’s golden age, with iconic music and classic cinematic references woven into the performance. In preparation for their London run, the team even curated a montage of Shammi Kapoor’s legendary moments, helping unfamiliar audiences contextualise his influence. The production’s infectious energy and powerful storytelling have captivated audiences India, from Delhi and Lucknow to Kolkata, Chennai, and Goa. Now, Mumbai audiences have another chance to witness this performance before it once again dazzles international crowds.

ON February 8; 6 pm and 8.30 pm

AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500 onwards