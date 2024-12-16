Zakir Hussain passes away: 'We have lost a universal musician', NCPA mourns the loss of the tabla maestro

Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of NCPA said Hussain's bond with the NCPA goes back to the day it was founded in 1969 when he accompanied his father, the great Ustad Allarakha, on their stage

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 after succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco in the USA on December 15 leaving many Indians very sad not only in Mumbai but also around the world. Among the many arts and culture venues, he performed at in the city, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) was always an enriching experience for lovers of music.

Expressing their sadness, the NCPA released a statement about the demise of Hussain, who was not only on their council but also closely associated with them. It said, "A towering figure in Hindustani Classical Music, Zakir Hussain's extraordinary talent, grace, and humility left an indelible mark on the world of music. His contributions as a tabla virtuoso and a celebratory composer are unparalleled. His performances at the NCPA were always met with standing ovations from the audience, reflecting the deep admiration and love he garnered from all. A true leader in his field, Zakir Hussain was cherished not only for his musical brilliance but also for his kindness and generosity of spirit. His presence at the NCPA will be dearly missed by all of us, and we join millions of fans worldwide in mourning this irreplaceable loss to the nation and the global music community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Khushroo N. Suntook, chairman, NCPA, said, "In the tragic passing of Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain, we have lost a universal musician and a fine human being. Not only did the renowned tabla maestro’s musicianship in the Hindustani classical tradition reign supreme, he was also a composer and collaborator par excellence, spanning the genres of Western classical, jazz and world music. Whether through Shakti, the celebrated band, or his recitals where he made the tabla sing, his language of music spoke to the world. His bond with the NCPA goes back to the day it was founded in 1969 when he accompanied his father, the great Ustad Allarakha, on our stage. In between the period he was invited to our Council, his career blossomed into international fame. In July 2015, he became an honoured member of our Council and his deliberations were insightful. He was a mentor and inspiration to future musicians and upheld the true spirit of the guru-shishya tradition by sharing the stage with talented young artistes year after year at the Aadi Anant Festival of Indian Music. He wrote inspiring compositions with a profound message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood for the Symphony Orchestra of India with which he toured the UK. Those concerts, his mentorship, warm presence and the sound of his tabla will forever remain a treasure of the NCPA. His absence will be severely felt by the Council and the entire staff of the NCPA and the musical world that he adorned so gracefully with modesty and charm. We mourn his loss and send our deep condolences to the members of his family."

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, head, Indian Music, NCPA, shares, "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true legend whose contributions to the art of tabla will resonate through history. Zakir ji was a versatile maestro whose mastery elevated the craft to great heights. His artistry, passion, and innovation have inspired generations of musicians and listeners alike. Zakir ji has been an ambassador of the Hindustani Classical Music to the world and promoted the richness of the genre to audiences across globally. The NCPA has been very fortunate to have collaborated with him to create unique musical experiences. Beyond his unparalleled skills, Zakir ji's charisma and kindness left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working with him. He was a brilliant team player, always bringing others together through the universal language of music. His humility and generosity of spirit made him not just a great musician, but an extraordinary human being. His loss will be deeply felt, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, both through his music and his remarkable character."