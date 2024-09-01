Take a hike! Sign up for these scenic treks around Mumbai this weekend

Sign up for these upcoming treks to make the most of the scenic, rugged outdoors this weekend

Summit calling

This medium-level trek begins with exploring Naneghat Caves, where you’ll uncover fascinating Buddhist carvings. Soak in the striking phenomenon of water flowing upward. As you ascend, the journey leads you to a climb to the summit of Jivdhan fort, where you’ll marvel at the imposing Junnar Darwaja and the panoramic Vanarlingi Sulka viewpoint.

ON September 7 to 8; 10 pm onwards

MEETING POINT Dadar TT Circle, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO @bookandexplore

COST: Rs 1,199 onwards

Family time

Adventure meets tranquillity at this kids-and pet-friendly hike in Palghar. This location promises a serene escape with a hidden waterfall and picturesque lake. Plus, there is plenty of space for your pets to have a blast. It offers a unique tree planting experience at a mango tree plantation at the host’s farm followed by a hearty lunch at the host’s house.

ON September 7; 8 am onwards

MEETING POINT Revealed on registration

LOG ON TO @joinwithme

COST: Rs 999 onwards