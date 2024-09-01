Breaking News
Things To Do News

Take a hike! Sign up for these scenic treks around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 02 September,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Sign up for these upcoming treks to make the most of the scenic, rugged outdoors this weekend

Take a hike! Sign up for these scenic treks around Mumbai this weekend

Take a hike! Sign up for these scenic treks around Mumbai this weekend
Summit calling


This medium-level trek begins with exploring Naneghat Caves, where you’ll uncover fascinating Buddhist carvings. Soak in the striking phenomenon of water flowing upward. As you ascend, the journey leads you to a climb to the summit of Jivdhan fort, where you’ll marvel at the imposing Junnar Darwaja and the panoramic Vanarlingi Sulka viewpoint.
ON September 7 to 8; 10 pm onwards 
MEETING POINT Dadar TT Circle, Dadar East. 
LOG ON TO @bookandexplore 
COST: Rs 1,199 onwards



Family time


Family time

Adventure meets tranquillity at this kids-and pet-friendly hike in Palghar. This location promises a serene escape with a hidden waterfall and picturesque lake. Plus, there is plenty of space for your pets to have a blast. It offers a unique tree planting experience at a mango tree plantation at the host’s farm followed by a hearty lunch at the host’s house.
ON September 7; 8 am onwards 
MEETING POINT Revealed on registration 
LOG ON TO @joinwithme
COST: Rs 999 onwards

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news mumbai palghar

