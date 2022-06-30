A workout app which helps you keep track

If the mood changes, a weekly schedule helps to keep track of progress or, as in the writer’s case, digressions. This may just be the app to keep a steady check on your workout without having to break the bank

Pic/iStock

Fun work-in

With an intense dislike for early mornings and judging trainers, the gym was never my favourite place to be. For me, the aptly named Home Workout app seemed like a good compromise between working out and avoiding the gym. With no equipment needed, simple exercises such as jumping jacks, push-ups and squats were just right for my infrequent workout urges. If the mood changes, a weekly schedule helps to keep track of progress or, as in the writer’s case, digressions. This may just be the app to keep a steady check on your workout without having to break the bank.

