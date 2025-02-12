Team Guide Recommends: Berry berry refreshing

This clever trick has since become my go-to method to stir up sophisticated mocktail perfect for the city’s never-ending summer or to entertain guests at home

The pink strawberry lemonade

A few months ago, I stumbled upon a simple yet ingenious way to elevate a classic summer drink. While running a lemonade stall with friends for a neighbourhood community event we discovered Mala’s strawberry crush which became the magic ingredient in our pink lemonade. By freezing the crush into ice cubes and adding them to a glass of lemonade, we chanced upon a refreshing and Instagram-worthy recipe. This clever trick has since become my go-to method to stir up sophisticated mocktail perfect for the city’s never-ending summer or to entertain guests at home.

AVAILABLE malasfruit.com