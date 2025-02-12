Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends Berry berry refreshing

Team Guide Recommends: Berry berry refreshing

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

This clever trick has since become my go-to method to stir up sophisticated mocktail perfect for the city’s never-ending summer or to entertain guests at home

Team Guide Recommends: Berry berry refreshing

The pink strawberry lemonade

Listen to this article
Team Guide Recommends: Berry berry refreshing
x
00:00

A few months ago, I stumbled upon a simple yet ingenious way to elevate a classic summer drink. While running a lemonade stall with friends for a neighbourhood community event we discovered Mala’s strawberry crush which became the magic ingredient in our pink lemonade. By freezing the crush into ice cubes and adding them to a glass of lemonade, we chanced upon a refreshing and Instagram-worthy recipe. This clever trick has since become my go-to method to stir up sophisticated mocktail perfect for the city’s never-ending summer or to entertain guests at home.


AVAILABLE malasfruit.com 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide guide mumbai weekend guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK