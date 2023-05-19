While driving on a highway in Mumbai during the summer months, it is not uncommon to find tiny ‘Neera’ stalls lined up alongside the road. Packed with nutrition, this desi cold drink was even advocated by Mahatma Gandhi for its health benefits.

A 'Neera' stall on the highway near Mumbai

Listen to this article Neera: Why this cooling summer drink alongside Mumbai's highways is a must-have this season x 00:00

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “If one drinks a glass of neera in the morning instead of tea, etc., he should not need anything else for breakfast.”

In all these years, while ‘Neera’ may not have taken the place of tea, it has succeeded in creating its loyal base of consumers. Dotted alongside highways near Mumbai, you can find numerous ‘Neera Vikri Kendra’ or Neera stalls ready to pour you this desi cold drink extracted fresh before sunrise each day. ‘Neera’ is highly susceptible to natural fermentation at ambient temperature with high chances that it might turn into Toddy - an alcoholic brew if not extracted and stored according to the traditional methods.

Yet, the impact of Neera on one’s taste buds and senses is far from that of Toddy. While bitter-tasting ‘Toddy’ is bound to leave you tipsy, ‘Neera’ is a sweet elixir with a subtle flavour of the ripe palm fruit that is refreshing and rejuvenating. No wonder, on a hot summer afternoon, this white sap extracted from the palm trees along the Konkan coast, sold at an average rate of Rs.15 per glass is a respite to motorists from the summer heat and gives artificially flavoured sodas and energy drinks a run for their money.

‘Neera’ unlike the fizzy soft drinks that carry zero nutritional value, is known to be packed with vitamins, minerals and at least 16 kinds of amino acids. As a therapeutic drink, it is known to help control blood pressure, fight diabetes, maintain good eye health and electrolyte balance. When consumed, ‘Neera’ is an instant energy provider much like those ‘instant energy drinks’ lined up in supermarkets minus the artificial stimulant, colours and flavours detrimental to one’s health.

While ‘Neera’ comes with a plethora of health benefits, it has a short shelf life and is available only for a specific duration of late December to May.

So next time, if you find any of these ‘Neera Vikri Kendra’ shacks, try this nature’s wonder before the season runs out.