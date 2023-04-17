Indian Summer Special: Have you tried this rare Indian fruit found in Mumbai?

Sizzling summers call for cooling and hydrating treats. We tried out Mumbai’s famous Tadgola or Ice-Apples to beat the summer heat and the experience was much more than just refreshing.

Ice Apples On The Carts In Mumbai

When it comes to beating the summer heat, fancy Ice-creams and cold drinks are great but ever tried an Ice Apple? Ice Apple is a tropical fruit native to South Asia and Southeast Asia. Also known as ‘Tadgola’, ‘Nungu’, or ‘Taal’ in the Indian subcontinent, the fruit can be rightly termed as India’s traditional saviour that can be enjoyed as a respite from the scorching summer heat.

Grown along the coastal regions of India, particularly in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, one can taste this fruit only during the peak summer season. It comes from the Palmyra palm tree that can grow up to 30 meters in height and produces about 50 fruits at a time. The outer shell of these small fruits resembles a lot to that of tender coconut.

With rising temperatures, numerous carts lined up on the streets of Mumbai selling Ice Apples can be seen cracking open the tough shell only to scoop out a translucent and jelly-like fruit under a light-yellow covering that is sure to remind you of lychees.

Don’t mistake this colourless flesh as something ordinary. Biting into the juicy goodness only to experience a burst of refreshing flavour just like that of sweet tender coconut will keep you at it. This explains its high demand as the ones who get to try out this delicious surely come back for more.

You would be glad to know that this ‘jelly good fellow’ can be as healthy and delicious as it is. In fact, the transparent fruit is known to be a superfood and that’s not without a reason. With high water content, the fruit is not only cooling and hydrating for the body but packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy sugars serves as a nutritionally dense fruit. It is known to help in the treatment of inflammatory skin problems, constipation, dermatitis and is suggested to pregnant women to help overcome nausea.



With time, this fruit has been adapted to numerous recipes. From Ice Apple shakes, Kheer to ice creams, there is more than one way to enjoy its goodness. But perhaps, nothing can replace the wholesome experience that you get biting into its freshly scooped-out juicy flesh. So if you are lucky enough to get a sight of this wonderful fruit, do give this super refreshing fruit a try and make your sunnier days rejuvenate in a healthier way!

