Do you like paneer? Mumbai chefs decode the soft cheese and why it is so popular in India

Updated on: 15 April,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Paneer is loved by people around the world and TasteAtlas's recent survey is a proof. It had as many as five dishes in their Top 50 list of "Best Cheese Dishes in the World'. But why? Mumbai chefs say the answer lies it in its texture and versatility

Recently, Shahi Paneer appeared in the Top 3 of TasteAtlas's survey of ‘Best Cheese Dishes in the World'. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


“Few think of paneer as cheese,” says chef Sohail Karimi, executive chef, Radisson Blu Karjat, continuing, “Hot, curdled milk masses the proteins and fats texturing are pressed together in a cloth producing a smooth white solid that almost everybody in India connects with at some level.”

