Things To Do News

Team Guide Recommends: Bird talk

Updated on: 26 September,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Developed by Cornell Lab, the app is an avian database, and lets you take pictures or record bird calls to identify them

Team Guide Recommends: Bird talk

The interface of the app allows you to record live bird sounds

Team Guide Recommends: Bird talk
I love meeting new people. Take, for instance, the ravens who visit my balcony every morning. They are quite vocal in asking for biscuits. Of course, I hardly knew the difference between a crow and a raven till a friend introduced me to Merlin Bird ID. Developed by Cornell Lab, the app is an avian database, and lets you take pictures or record bird calls to identify them. It also updates professional birders on their migration patterns.


LOG ON TO Merlin Bird ID on Play Store and App Store  



things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

