Team Guide Recommends: Bird talk

I love meeting new people. Take, for instance, the ravens who visit my balcony every morning. They are quite vocal in asking for biscuits. Of course, I hardly knew the difference between a crow and a raven till a friend introduced me to Merlin Bird ID. Developed by Cornell Lab, the app is an avian database, and lets you take pictures or record bird calls to identify them. It also updates professional birders on their migration patterns.

LOG ON TO Merlin Bird ID on Play Store and App Store