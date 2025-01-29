Team Guide Recommends: Case in point

The case is now part of my identity, and is a fun way to showcase my personality and interests

My phone case has become an unlikely conversation starter. It’s a faux sticker case featuring symbols from iconic TV shows like Friends, Money Heist, and Game of Thrones that I happened upon while scrolling through a site that a friend had mentioned. I’ve had people refer to me as, “the girl with the TV show phone case,” when they spoke about me because of this acquisition. It’s amazing how a small element can spark connections and conversations over shared fandoms. The case is now part of my identity, and is a fun way to showcase my personality and interests.

