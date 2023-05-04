Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Cheat on your diet wisely with this calorie monitoring application

Cheat on your diet wisely with this calorie-monitoring application

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

Since it’s difficult to follow a low-calorie diet regularly, I started using Track — a calorie-monitoring application

Cheat on your diet wisely with this calorie-monitoring application

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Cheat on your diet wisely with this calorie-monitoring application
x
00:00

Calories can haunt you in your sleep once you discover that a tablespoon of butter contains 102 calories. You no longer feel virtuous about sauteing vegetables in butter garlic sauce. My ‘healthy’ eating habits were recently challenged due to a lifestyle condition. Since it’s difficult to follow a low-calorie diet regularly, I started using Track — a calorie-monitoring application. It helps me cheat on my diet wisely without consuming empty calories. I also log in my workout routine and fluid intake, and await their weekly statistics for a better understanding of my body. 


Log on to: nutritionix.com




mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai health Health Matters diet

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK