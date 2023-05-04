Since it’s difficult to follow a low-calorie diet regularly, I started using Track — a calorie-monitoring application

Representation pic

Listen to this article Cheat on your diet wisely with this calorie-monitoring application x 00:00

Calories can haunt you in your sleep once you discover that a tablespoon of butter contains 102 calories. You no longer feel virtuous about sauteing vegetables in butter garlic sauce. My ‘healthy’ eating habits were recently challenged due to a lifestyle condition. Since it’s difficult to follow a low-calorie diet regularly, I started using Track — a calorie-monitoring application. It helps me cheat on my diet wisely without consuming empty calories. I also log in my workout routine and fluid intake, and await their weekly statistics for a better understanding of my body.

Log on to: nutritionix.com