Team Guide recommends: Why this fitness app is unique

The home screen of the app

To say that I hate the gym would be an understatement. My choice of exercise is to take long walks. Though I never did it with a sense of competition, I could hardly resist when a trekkie friend suggested I try out Relive. At first glance, the app is no different from a Google Fit or countless other platforms that measure steps and offer encouragement. But there is more; with options for hiking, cycling, snowboarding (not for India), the app allows you to track your activity, and map the location you walk through. You can also record videos or photographs of your walk and share them with friends online. Now, this is social media I can opt for.

Log on to: Relive on Play Store and App Store

