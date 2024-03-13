Breaking News
Why this health tracking app could boost your spirits with a unique perspective

Updated on: 14 March,2024 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

If you think that sounds gimmicky, wait till a furry adorable llama asks you to drink a glass of water in the middle of your day

The challenges section of the app

For this writer, using health tracking apps has always been an ordeal. The boring graphs and ticking counters almost make you feel like you’ve stepped into a hospital. Waterllama, in a breath of fresh air, gamifies the experience with a little help from llamas, bears and deers.


The health goal tracking app features these adorable animals with challenges like Water Llama, Sober Bear, and Escape Caffeine Capuchin that help you make lifestyle changes like staying hydrated, going sober and cutting caffeine. If you think that sounds gimmicky, wait till a furry adorable llama asks you to drink a glass of water in the middle of your day.    


Log on to: Apple App Store and Play Store


