The challenges section of the app

Listen to this article Why this health tracking app could boost your spirits with a unique perspective x 00:00

For this writer, using health tracking apps has always been an ordeal. The boring graphs and ticking counters almost make you feel like you’ve stepped into a hospital. Waterllama, in a breath of fresh air, gamifies the experience with a little help from llamas, bears and deers.

The health goal tracking app features these adorable animals with challenges like Water Llama, Sober Bear, and Escape Caffeine Capuchin that help you make lifestyle changes like staying hydrated, going sober and cutting caffeine. If you think that sounds gimmicky, wait till a furry adorable llama asks you to drink a glass of water in the middle of your day.

Log on to: Apple App Store and Play Store