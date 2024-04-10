Team Guide Recommends: Track your water intake during summer with this app

With data to track, cute animation and encouragement, it could be your next best friend

File pic

While the sun continues to beat down mercilessly this April, it is important to keep track of your water levels. Counting cups of water every day is boring, but I found an interesting solution to keep it fun. Rather, the Plant Nanny app did. With a cute little sapling keeping track of my intake, I have something to look forward to. The app gamifies your water consumption, turning it into a fun challenge. With data to track, cute animation and encouragement, it could be your next best friend.

Log on to Plant Nanny on Playstore; App Store

