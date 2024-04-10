Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends Track your water intake during summer with this app
Updated on: 11 April,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

With data to track, cute animation and encouragement, it could be your next best friend

While the sun continues to beat down mercilessly this April, it is important to keep track of your water levels. Counting cups of water every day is boring, but I found an interesting solution to keep it fun. Rather, the Plant Nanny app did. With a cute little sapling keeping track of my intake, I have something to look forward to. The app gamifies your water consumption, turning it into a fun challenge. With data to track, cute animation and encouragement, it could be your next best friend. 


Log on to Plant Nanny on Playstore; App Store



things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news health fitness Health And Wellness
