Team Guide Recommends: Love sunsets? Here's why you can indulge in this lamp

The lamp casts a sunset glow inside the room

A room with a sunset view in Mumbai can mean two things. You either burned a big fat hole in your pockets, or you know your way around the Internet well enough to find a bargain. This Keyora sunset lamp (Rs 449) that I stumbled upon while endlessly scrolling through social media allows me to project a sunset on any flat surface in my room. With a remote-controlled timer and adjustable brightness, colour, and size, it makes for the next best thing after Mumbai’s picturesque sunsets.

