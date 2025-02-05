Team Guide Recommends: Let there be light

A recent purchase seems to have put an end to the nightly dilemma

The spherical night lamp

There are folks who can sleep through anything, bright lights and all, then there are those who can’t catch a wink without pitch darkness. Somewhere in between, there are light sleepers like me who spend the night tossing and turning, trying to find the perfect middle ground.

A recent purchase seems to have put an end to the nightly dilemma. This compact spherical glass lamp emits just the right amount of soft yellow light that has been scientifically proven to help you slip into a deep slumber. The challenge now is to take my eyes off the hologram inside — a tiny kitten chasing a butterfly through a field.

