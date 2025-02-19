Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Lights, camera, K-pop!

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Heavy on purple lighting and K-pop-themed décor, the space took me back to the days when I had just discovered the genre

Plushies and props at the studio

While doomscrolling on Instagram, I came across a reel about a K-pop-themed photo studio in Ghatkopar. With promises to a friend about a Sunday food expedition at the khau galli in the suburb, we decided to check out the space as well. Heavy on purple lighting and K-pop-themed décor, the space took me back to the days when I had just discovered the genre.


With over 20 different props including plushies, headbands and sunglasses, the studio gives you a lot of options to mix and match the accessories. At Rs 200 for one photo session, you can bring friends in groups of three and six, to click pictures and create memories.  


At K-pose Studio, Neelyog Square Mall, Ghatkopar East.


