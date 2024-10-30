Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Ditch your boring night lamp for this quirky alternative

Updated on: 31 October,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

The quirkily-designed acrylic night lamp

For those of you who hate pitch darkness even when they’re asleep, ditch your boring night lamps, and add a touch of your favourite popular culture moments through Geek Monkey’s quirky lamps. I recently purchased a Joker acrylic night lamp (Rs 795) for a friend. This one looks like a holograph when lit up.


It has a soft golden glow which doesn’t disrupt your sleep. The best part is that it comes with a charger, and you don’t need to replace batteries every once in a while. Among other quirky picks, we liked the astrologer night lamp, Neymar’s jersey night lamp and Monkey D Luffy’s famous bounty poster. 


Log on to: geekmonkey.in


