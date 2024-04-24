Team Guide Recommends: How to find your favourite pop-culture prints with a twist

My pick was a design that combined two universes: the quartet of Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai, EV Periyar and Dr Ambedkar walking the road crossing made famous by The Beatles’ album cover. My voting day outfit is set

The print is a unique take on famed Abbey Road pose

Every now and then, I find the urge to hit the off-tread track. As a collector of quirky pop-culture prints, I stumbled upon an interesting collection from Wanemerch. Their merchandise is perfect for the ongoing election season. My pick was a design that combined two universes: the quartet of Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai, EV Periyar and Dr Ambedkar walking the road crossing made famous by The Beatles’ album cover. My voting day outfit is set.

LOG ON TO wanemerch.blinkstore.in

COST Rs 499

