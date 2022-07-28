How artist Maithili Redkar makes dreams come true with clay

My most recent obsession is her mini paperback and Starbucks keychains; I purchased nine of the latter. Dream up something otherworldly, and Redkar will make it come true

Representative Image

Artist Maithili Redkar makes dreams come true in technicolour polymer clay. She’s customised quirky demands by her patrons from a Harry Potter desk buddy, a spaceman brooch, a motorcycle keychain to handmade jewellery and — at this writer’s request — a single chip and biscuit. My most recent obsession is her mini paperback and Starbucks keychains; I purchased nine of the latter. Dream up something otherworldly, and Redkar will make it come true.

Log on to: @mudita.artwork on Instagram