How artist Maithili Redkar makes dreams come true with clay

Updated on: 28 July,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

My most recent obsession is her mini paperback and Starbucks keychains; I purchased nine of the latter. Dream up something otherworldly, and Redkar will make it come true

Representative Image


Artist Maithili Redkar makes dreams come true in technicolour polymer clay. She’s customised quirky demands by her patrons from a Harry Potter desk buddy, a spaceman brooch, a motorcycle keychain to handmade jewellery and — at this writer’s request — a single chip and biscuit. My most recent obsession is her mini paperback and Starbucks keychains; I purchased nine of the latter. Dream up something otherworldly, and Redkar will make it come true.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

