Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends Red between the wines

Team Guide Recommends: Red between the wines

Updated on: 27 February,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Perfect if you want to make an impression on your next date.

If you find yourself stupefied by a conversation where the word zinfandel was thrown at you, you have my sympathies. The lack of my wine knowledge often amuses my friends who adore the drink. Luckily, a random Google rabbithole landed me on Cork Dork, a fun, but detailed app for winology. From matching grapes, to their wines, learning regional names and wine types through flash cards and puzzles (above), it can be a fun pastime. Perfect if you want to make an impression on your next date.


Log on to: Cork Dork on Playstore



