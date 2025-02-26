Perfect if you want to make an impression on your next date.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Team Guide Recommends: Red between the wines x 00:00

If you find yourself stupefied by a conversation where the word zinfandel was thrown at you, you have my sympathies. The lack of my wine knowledge often amuses my friends who adore the drink. Luckily, a random Google rabbithole landed me on Cork Dork, a fun, but detailed app for winology. From matching grapes, to their wines, learning regional names and wine types through flash cards and puzzles (above), it can be a fun pastime. Perfect if you want to make an impression on your next date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Log on to: Cork Dork on Playstore