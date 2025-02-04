Held on February 1 and 2, the festival welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of over 10,000 attendees who indulged not only in wine but also good food and music

SulaFest 2025 took place at the Sula Vineyards in Nashik after five years. Photo Courtesy: Sula Vineyards

The vineyards of Sula came alive as SulaFest 2025 made its much-anticipated return after five years, blending music, wine, and celebration like never before.

Held on February 1 and 2, the festival welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of over 10,000 attendees, all eager to immerse themselves in an unforgettable weekend of soul-stirring performances, fine wines, gourmet indulgences, and unique experiences.

The open-air amphitheater at Sula Vineyards was electrified by some of the biggest names in the music industry, with performances that had attendees on their feet throughout the weekend. From the powerful beats of DIVINE to the dynamic sounds of Ritviz x Karan Kanchan, OAFF x Savera, When Chai Met Toast, Dualist Inquiry, Madboy/Mink, Ankur & The Ghalat Family, Parvaaz, Pink Moss, Easy Wanderlings, Hamza x Rajasthani Folkstars, Frizzell D’Souza, Wild Wild Women, and Kaleekarma, each act contributed to the festival’s high-energy atmosphere, creating moments that will be cherished long after the final note.

Rajeev Samant, Founder and CEO, Sula Vineyards said "The return of SulaFest after five years was nothing short of remarkable! Seeing music lovers, wine enthusiasts, and festival-goers come together in such high spirits was truly fulfilling. This year’s edition set new benchmarks, and we take immense pride in curating this one-of-a-kind celebration. A huge thank you to our partners for their unwavering support and collaboration in making this festival a grand success, and to all those who contributed to bringing this incredible experience to life."



The festival’s success was powered by an incredible lineup of sponsors, with Citroën leading as the title sponsor, alongside Ugaoo and Leverage Edu as Powered By Sponsors, and Paul & Mike and Istana-Luxury Villa as Associate Sponsors. Their contributions added to the energy and scale of the event, creating an unmatched experience for attendees.



Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India said, “Partnering with SulaFest 2025 has been a fantastic experience for Citroën. The festival’s vibrant blend of culture, lifestyle, and celebration resonates deeply with our brand’s ethos of comfort and unique style. This year, we elevated the experience with the Citroën Customer Drive, where customers from Pune and Mumbai embarked on an unforgettable road trip to SulaFest, immersing themselves in the joy of open roads, effortless

comfort, and a truly unique festival experience. SulaFest’s lively spirit aligns seamlessly with Citroën’s commitment to creating extraordinary moments, and we’re proud to have been part of making this journey as memorable as the destination.”

Visitors indulged in gourmet chocolates by Paul & Mike, expertly paired with Sula’s finest wines, including the much-talked-about Dubai Kunafa chocolates and other delectable homegrown treats. Meanwhile, the Ugaoo Play Zone offered an interactive escape, where guests put their skills to the test through exciting games, fun challenges, and thrilling prizes.

For wine lovers, SulaFest was a dream come true, featuring exclusive tastings, including the newly launched The Source Moscato, paired with artisanal cheese and chocolates. The vineyard selection stood out, while the ever-popular grape stomping added a playful touch. Guests enjoyed crafted premium wines selections from The Source, RĀSĀ and Dindori Reserve ensuring every sip matched the festival’s energy. Beer lovers also found their perfect pour with refreshing Kingfisher Ultra Max brews, enhancing the festival’s beverage experience.

Beyond wine, the festival served up a rich culinary experience, with indulgent shakes from Dairy Don, Amore’s artisanal gelato, and gourmet creations from Café Arabia, The Bombay Food Truck, The Belgian Waffle Co. Happy Momo’s, Domino’s, and Andebazz’s inventive egg dishes.