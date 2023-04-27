Team Guide Recommends: Get daily prompts for good documentaries across the globe

It is a well-researched platform that offers a daily prompt for good documentaries across the globe. Its recent pick is an eight-minute German semi-fiction, BAR. While the Instagram summaries help when you are time-strapped, the website too is an interesting read

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Log on to adocaday.com