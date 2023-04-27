Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Get daily prompts for good documentaries across the globe

Updated on: 27 April,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

It is a well-researched platform that offers a daily prompt for good documentaries across the globe. Its recent pick is an eight-minute German semi-fiction, BAR. While the Instagram summaries help when you are time-strapped, the website too is an interesting read

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

I am happy to report that I have found a channel to keep me in a good headspace every day. a_doc_a_day is an Instagram page started by Instagrammer Julia Mann. It is a well-researched platform that offers a daily prompt for good documentaries across the globe. Its recent pick is an eight-minute German semi-fiction, BAR. While the Instagram summaries help when you are time-strapped, the website too is an interesting read.


Log on to adocaday.com




things to do in mumbai mumbai guide guide mumbai mumbai Instagram

