Team Guide Recommends Play music on the go with this app
Team Guide Recommends: Play music on-the-go with this app

Updated on: 04 April,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Made up of just 14 keys, we think the app is perfect for those who wish to simply dip their toe in the world of music while on the go

The screen with kalimba keys

This reporter has been tapping away on his phone a tad more than many might consider healthy lately. It all started with the discovery of Keylimba, a pocket-sized digital Kalimba (a thumb piano) emulator. The app ticks all the boxes in terms of emulating its real sonic qualities, and as a cherry on the top, features a smiley face that responds to the music. Made up of just 14 keys, we think the app is perfect for those who wish to simply dip their toe in the world of music while on the go.


Log on to: All app stores



