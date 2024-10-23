Team Guide Recommends: This game is a must-try for geography and world culture enthusiasts

For casual enthusiasts of geography and world cultures like me, the game is an addictive challenge that makes you rack your brains, and leaves you a tad smarter

What would you do if you woke up on a random street on the other side of the world? If you’re in browser-based geography game GeoGuessr, where you’re dropped at random dots on the world map, you’d begin by looking for clues in signboards, architectural styles, and landscapes around you to take a guess and win points. For casual enthusiasts of geography and world cultures like me, the game is an addictive challenge that makes you rack your brains, and leaves you a tad smarter. Readers with a bad sense of direction might want to sit this one out.

