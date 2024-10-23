Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends This game is a must try for geography and world culture enthusiasts

Team Guide Recommends: This game is a must-try for geography and world culture enthusiasts

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

For casual enthusiasts of geography and world cultures like me, the game is an addictive challenge that makes you rack your brains, and leaves you a tad smarter

Team Guide Recommends: This game is a must-try for geography and world culture enthusiasts

A moment from the gameplay

Listen to this article
Team Guide Recommends: This game is a must-try for geography and world culture enthusiasts
x
00:00

What would you do if you woke up on a random street on the other side of the world? If you’re in browser-based geography game GeoGuessr, where you’re dropped at random dots on the world map, you’d begin by looking for clues in signboards, architectural styles, and landscapes around you to take a guess and win points. For casual enthusiasts of geography and world cultures like me, the game is an addictive challenge that makes you rack your brains, and leaves you a tad smarter. Readers with a bad sense of direction might want to sit this one out. 


LOG ON TO geoguessr.com


Also Read: Team Guide Recommends: Reading the signs right


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK