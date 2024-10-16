Breaking News
Things To Do News

Team Guide Recommends: Reading the signs right

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

While his son was quick to pick up sign language to cope, my friend found himself struggling with the classes

Visual clues on the app

Communication can be challenging for parents with children coping with speech impediments. For a friend, this proved to be a matter of personal and parental distress. While his son was quick to pick up sign language to cope, my friend found himself struggling with the classes.


The Basics of Sign Language app came in handy for him. A simple app with visual aid for alphabets, numbers and signs in the US, UK and Indian Sign Languages, it is a handy tool to have.


Log on to: Google Play Store


