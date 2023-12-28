Expert-backed wearable tech to support your New Year fitness goals

As Mumbaikars make New Year resolutions to get fitter, experts share their recommendations of wearable fitness devices

As health sciences and technology progress by leaps and bounds with every passing day, there is a renewed influx of a host of unique wearable fitness gadgets. The terminology associated with devices can confuse older generations and tech-savvy youngsters alike. If your New Year resolutions include taking the first step towards a healthier lifestyle, here’s what experts recommend you get your hands on.

Put a ring on it

Arun Prabhudesai

While new fitness and health tracking rings crop up in the market every day, Neel Gogia, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast recommends an older and slightly more expensive alternative — Oura Ring — a smart ring from the Finnish tech company Oura that boasts reliable sensors that track your temperature, sleep cycles and activity. “It’s a great way to keep track of how ready you are for the day. It gamifies stats like sleep quality and exercise effectiveness to throw out a score. I used it for a while to improve my sleeping habits, which I believe is a common concern on the rise globally,” he shares.



Arun Prabhudesai, tech reviewer, tells us that it is perhaps wiser to opt out of buying entry level rings in the market today that are manufactured domestically and wait for a better time. He suggests that Apple watches and Samsung Galaxy watches are comparatively safer buys in the current market. “The technology in lower priced smart rings is primitive. Basic parameters like heart rate and SpO2 do not cut it for most users today. If you’re looking to dive deeper, I’d recommend you wait another year,” he shares.

Patch-up, stay fit



Neel Gogia

Did you know that different foods that contain the same amount of sugar might affect your blood sugar levels differently? Ultrahuman M1, a specialised patch that sticks to the skin under your arm tracks how your blood sugar levels fluctuate in a day. “There is a lot of noise on the internet and in gym circles about what one should eat and what one should strictly avoid. Obviously, it’s not as easy as they make it sound. Having a real-time representation of how the food that you eat is affecting your body, is great,” Gogia notes, adding, “I noticed that every time I consumed white rice, there would be a spike in my blood glucose levels; so, I switched to quinoa. I use it every six months now, where I check how certain foods are affecting my body.”

It’s in your hands



Binoy Boban

For people who take their fitness seriously, Gogia recommends Whoop, a fitness wristband as an alternative to your regular smartwatch. “It has all the perks of a fitness tracking smartwatch sans the flashy distracting screens, which helps me stay focused,” he adds. Sported by the likes of Virat Kohli, the device dives deeper to track the strain on your body during workouts, the efficiency of your recovery efforts and your resting heart rate, all of which determine your performance ultimately.

Binoy Boban, mountaineer, agrees with Gogia on the need to look beyond the usual watches. “You get what you pay for. A device that cost you less than Rs 2,000 is probably just a gimmick. The most basic gadget I would recommend is a Fitbit” the trainer shares. His top pick, however — the Garmin Instinct Solar — a rugged smartwatch that tracks parameters such as your resting heart rate and blood pressure in addition to the vitals and classifies the data according to your goals. “The added advantage is that this data can be shared in real-time with a coach or a medical professional; it has been a life saver in long, high-altitude treks,” he adds.

What does the doctor say?

1 Parameters such as heart rate and SpO2 are fairly reliable as they can be detected through simple contact with the skin

2 Source any data about calories burnt and body composition [fat/muscle percentage] with a pinch of salt; they do not account for differing base levels among users

3 The Ultrahuman patch is a good way to keep track of your blood glucose levels, but keep in mind that there exists a 10-minute lag

4 Metabolism cannot be deduced from simple data about fluctuations in blood sugar levels alone

5 Doctors in a hospital use six or 12 leads or points of contact to produce an electrocardiogram. Wearable devices use only one. Do not rely solely on them

6 To each his own, but avoid going overboard with micro-tracking your data and racking your brain

7 Do not let marketing campaigns turn you into a hypochondriac

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist, co-founder, Food Darzee



Virat Kohli sports a Whoop band during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup last month. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

