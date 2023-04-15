Attend this workshop in Mumbai to learn the art of storytelling

Storytelling platform Tape A Tale is hosting their first-ever workshop to guide enthusiasts in the art of telling a good story

Co-founder Kopal Khana performs at a previous event

In 2013, while volunteering for NGO Sanatkada Samajik Pahal, a 21-year-old was required to tutor prisoners. The idea seemed terrifying. But as time passed, she encountered inspiring humans. While sharing her stories with a little girl, who had grown up in prison because there was no one to tend to her besides her convicted mother, she shared her love for oceans, and her new hobby of collecting shells. The naive girl asked her, “Yeh ocean kya hota hai?”

Years later, Kopal Khanna — once a tutor for prisoners — and Ali Hussen co-founded a storytelling platform called Tape A Tale in 2017. “People aren’t acquainted with the craft of recognising stories in their lives,” says Khanna. Tape A Tale started as a website where individuals across walks of life came together to share their stories. Soon, it evolved from a virtual platform into a popular offline platform. “Comedians in Mumbai rented venues to tell funny stories, and there were so many platforms for them; we wanted to start one for vulnerable tales.”

With 2.42 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly four lakh followers on Instagram, their stories range from heartfelt anecdotes to intimate revelations. There are no style-based restrictions, and poetic tales are told in free verse with music to match the mood.

To expand their reach, the platform organises open mics. Under the same initiation, Ghar, a house for stories, they will now host their first workshop called How To Tell Your Story. Moderated by storyteller Rachana Patil, it will focus on aspects like form, stage fear, body language, and how to recognise stories.

On: Aril 15; 2 pm onwards

At: The Mental Talkies, Title Waves, St Paul Media Complex, Bandra

Cost: Rs 699