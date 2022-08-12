Tell me a story: Exploring India through folk tales at Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum

Explore the length and breadth of India through folk tales performed by a storyteller

Dr Ulka performs at a show

We are introduced to Nagaland’s traditional attire in the story Brother Duo, to Madhya Pradesh’s folk songs in the tale Song on Sale, and to the landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh in Lesson of Alchemy. Edited and performed by writer, director, folklore storyteller and founder of Story Circus, Dr Ulka Mayur, these stories take her audience on a journey to every corner of India, to get acquainted with the country’s various cultures and traditions. This Independence Day, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum is collaborating with Story Circus for a special performance by Dr Ulka, titled Discovery of India with Folktales, in English and Hindi for children between five to 12 years of age.

On YouTube, Story Circus has a playlist of animated videos performed by the storyteller with captivating flair. Each performance is a celebration of a culture’s food, landscape, music, dress and traditions, woven into narratives about human nature and animal life. Armed with a PhD in literature and folklore, Dr Ulka often rearranges and rewrites old tales to ensure they’re suited for her young audiences. She shares, “Stories travel through generations, undergoing changes as they pass through different storytellers. It is my responsibility, too, to ensure they are structured well for the correct takeaway.”

On August 13. 4 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.

Log on to bdlmuseum.org