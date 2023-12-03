This new exhibition in Mumbai brings together 17 artists exploring the idea of home

An exhibition brings together 17 contemporary artists to respond to the idea of home and the world

Abhishek Dodiya’s sculpture, It’s not a Dharavi

What makes an artist different? For the creators involved in the exhibition, World Within, World Without, it is a blend of personal and communal experiences. Featuring 17 artists working over distinct mediums and styles, the exhibition that begins this week is hosted by the platform, Art Incept. Founder and director, Gayatri Singh shares, “The entire exhibition hopes to showcase the brilliance of emerging art, and mentoring and to promote emerging artists. It is conceived as a theme that looks into the world of art and outside of it.”



Gayatri Singh

Co-curated by Prima Kurien and Rahul Kumar, the show will feature works that explore the interplay between the material and spiritual realms through the lens of contemporary art. “The artists are expressing problems of reality — of ecology, conservation and the need to look at excessive use of resources, yet spreading hope.” Singh shares that all of the artists at the exhibition are funded by the Inception Grant, which was introduced to support and mentor contemporary art in the country.

From: December 6 to December 10; 10 am to 7 pm

At: IF.BE, Calicut Road, Ballard Estate, Fort

Call: 8178441084