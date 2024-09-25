With curly bangs in fashion right now, follow these tips to ace the look

Lay off the hair straighteners: curly bangs are in vogue and they’re a lot easier to style and maintain than they seem

Wispy bangs work best with fine hair, or as a starting point to the style. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Regardless of your hair’s length or texture, 2024 is the year for bangs. They can shine a spotlight on your features by framing your face, and are relatively low maintenance with the right techniques and products. If you have curly hair, you’ve probably considered and abandoned the idea of bangs, simply because of how unpredictable curls can often be.

Drishya Bhagyanath

“Curly hair can look great one day, and like a frizzy mess on the next. Humid conditions may make curls difficult to style,” says celebrity hairstylist (inset) Drishya Bhagyanath. However, she also notes that on the plus side, if your hair is naturally curly, you can look effortlessly well-groomed with minimal styling, instead of using heat to iron or blow-dry it straight.



Condition curls to prevent damage to your strands (right) Blunt bangs complement heart-shaped faces

Curly considerations

“Curly hair behaves differently than straight hair. When getting your bangs cut, keep in mind that your hair will look shorter once it dries off. Avoid cutting your bangs too short when your hair is wet. Alternatively, you could ask your stylist to cut your bangs while your hair is dry,” Bhagyanath advises. Before committing to bangs, remember that they will need regular trims and touch-ups to keep looking their best. If you aren’t prepared to take the plunge, you could experiment with pinning up the front-centre section of your hair to create faux bangs, try clip-on bangs, or even a textured shag with longer curly bangs. Choose your bangs based on the face shape and hair type, Bhagyanath adds, offering the following guidelines:



Using plastic curlers can help shape your curled fringes

>> Micro bangs look edgy and complement long or oval faces best

>> Wispy bangs work best with fine hair. They can also be a good entry point if you are uncertain about whether or not to get bangs

>> Full blunt bangs look great on heart-shaped faces; however, they can be hard to maintain. For bad hair days, try styling them with a scarf

>> Side-swept bangs or curtain bangs complement wider or more angular faces and soften them

Keep ’em fresh



Headbands can add some style to your curls

While naturally curly or wavy bangs require minimal styling, fizziness can be a concern especially during the more humid months. A leave-in product, such as a styling mousse or gel, can help to tame unruly curls, Bhagyanath suggests. As most curly girls know already, curly hair looks and feels the best when well hydrated. Use curl creams, refreshing sprays and curly conditioners to keep them in top order. Remember that curly bangs tend to get a little more dirty, greasy and dishevelled as compared to the rest of your hair.



Accordingly, wash or spritz them with water more often. Use your fingers to scrunch and style your bangs, instead of brushes which reduce your bangs’ bounce and curl, and can even damage your hair. “Set your hair and frame the bangs around your face while your hair is still wet. This will ensure that the bangs hold their shape as they dry, instead of trying to set them after the hair has dried,” Bhagyanath signs off.