Love horror stories? This podcast on horror tales of Delhi is a must-listen!

Based on the stories written by a viral Twitter handle, a podcast explores fictional horror narratives set in the city of Delhi

Representation pic

A couple of years ago, while scrolling through life updates of Generation Z on Twitter, this writer stumbled upon the tweets by a certain @TheDilliMirror. Drawing inspiration from the streets of Delhi, Jatin Bhasin, an author and management consultant, had written short horror stories that brought alive the 1980s and ’90s of the city on the social media platform. He has now translated this love for Delhi into the podcast format with Bhoot Bhulaiya: A horror podcast. Produced by Kommune, the short and fast-paced Twitter narratives have taken a more elaborate and detailed form which is performed by voice artist Anuj Gurwara.



Jatin Bhasin. Pic Courtesy/Twitter

Each episode, roughly 20 minutes long, recounts a different story. The first episode traces the journey of a man who unknowingly becomes a part of a ghostly taxi journey. A first-person narrative takes you into the life of a Delhi resident walking back home from a dinner party on a cold, winter night. Dreading to walk alone through a graveyard. Along the way, he spots an old taxi that agrees to drop him near his home. What surprises the man is the uncomfortably warm temperature inside the taxi as compared to the extremely cold weather outside. An old radio playing songs from the ’80s, and an even older advertisement, takes him back to the era. He has three co-passengers for company; there is a doubt whether they belong to the same decade. As the story progresses, the three of them step out of the taxi at their respective locations. So the question remains, if they weren’t a threat, then who is? And will this taxi ride haunt him for the rest of his life?

The narration by Gurwara creates an eerie vibe, and is accompanied with goosebump-inducing background music. The narrative written by scriptwriter Deepti Mittal easily switches between Hindi and English to make it appeal to a larger section of listeners. While we personally aren’t a fan of this template, we are sure there will be many listeners who will veer towards it. We feel that it would have been interesting to listen to the brilliant stories in either English or Hindi. Overall, this podcast makes for a trippy and engaging listening experience if heart-racing horror stories are your niche.

Log on to: Bhoot

Bhulaiya: A horror podcast on spotify.com