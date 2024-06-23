Are rains stopping you from playing your fave outdoor sports? Explore these indoor turfs across the city and its suburbs

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Don’t let the rains stop you from playing your favourite outdoor sports. Pick from our curated list of indoor turf facilities

Picture Courtesy/Instagram

Seven times the fun


A well-maintained indoor sports facility in Mira Road, the shaded venue includes two artificial turfs suitable for box cricket and 7v7 (7-a-side) football matches.
At Turf House, near Shivar 
Garden, Mira Road 
Log on to hudle.in 
Entry Rs 249 onwards


All in one


This turf academy in Bandra West boasts of an astro turf field, which is perfect for box cricket, and separate grounds for 5v5 football matches and volleyball. It is complemented by a protective overhead shed. Amenities include walking track, rental equipment, flood lights and bowling machine.
At Sports Field Turf Academy, opposite St Andrew’s football turf, Bandra West. 
Log on to khelmore.com 
Entry Rs 400 onwards

All day, every day

This 24x7 sports two huge turfs for football, basketball, cricket and many other disciplines. It has a dedicated stand for the audience, and a special air-conditioned VIP score box.
At Skygoal – The Multiports Turf, Navi Mumbai. 
Log on to @skygoalthemultisportsturf

That’s a smash

A go-to turf for pickleball enthusiasts, the Goregaon venue has recently introduced indoor facilities to cater to the volatile climate of the city. It includes three well-furnished courts in a non-AC room.
At Global Sports Pickleball Centre, Stellar World School, off New Link Road, Motilal Nagar I, Goregaon West.
Log on to @globalsports_pickleball 
Entry Rs 300 onwards

New on the block

At Fatima School, Kirol Road, Vidyavihar. 
Call 8692920319

At Khalsa College Cricket Ground, Matunga East.
Call 9987900127

At Mihir Sen Sports Complex, Pandurang Wadi Mira Road East. 
Log on to hudle.in

Also check out

At Azad Nagar, Andheri West.
Log on to sporloc.com

At Devle Road, Juhu. 
Call 8080977777

At MHADA Colony, Mulund East.
Call 8097098366

At Morland Road, Mumbai Central. 
Call 9029791945

