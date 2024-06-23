Don’t let the rains stop you from playing your favourite outdoor sports. Pick from our curated list of indoor turf facilities

Picture Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Are rains stopping you from playing your fave outdoor sports? Explore these indoor turfs across the city and its suburbs x 00:00

Seven times the fun

A well-maintained indoor sports facility in Mira Road, the shaded venue includes two artificial turfs suitable for box cricket and 7v7 (7-a-side) football matches.

At Turf House, near Shivar

Garden, Mira Road

Log on to hudle.in

Entry Rs 249 onwards

ADVERTISEMENT

All in one

This turf academy in Bandra West boasts of an astro turf field, which is perfect for box cricket, and separate grounds for 5v5 football matches and volleyball. It is complemented by a protective overhead shed. Amenities include walking track, rental equipment, flood lights and bowling machine.

At Sports Field Turf Academy, opposite St Andrew’s football turf, Bandra West.

Log on to khelmore.com

Entry Rs 400 onwards

All day, every day

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

This 24x7 sports two huge turfs for football, basketball, cricket and many other disciplines. It has a dedicated stand for the audience, and a special air-conditioned VIP score box.

At Skygoal – The Multiports Turf, Navi Mumbai.

Log on to @skygoalthemultisportsturf

That’s a smash

A go-to turf for pickleball enthusiasts, the Goregaon venue has recently introduced indoor facilities to cater to the volatile climate of the city. It includes three well-furnished courts in a non-AC room.

At Global Sports Pickleball Centre, Stellar World School, off New Link Road, Motilal Nagar I, Goregaon West.

Log on to @globalsports_pickleball

Entry Rs 300 onwards

New on the block

. JFSC indoor cricket nets

At Fatima School, Kirol Road, Vidyavihar.

Call 8692920319

. Khalsa Turf

At Khalsa College Cricket Ground, Matunga East.

Call 9987900127

. Maks Pickleball

At Mihir Sen Sports Complex, Pandurang Wadi Mira Road East.

Log on to hudle.in

Also check out

. UMRB Turf

At Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Log on to sporloc.com

. Om Astro Turf

At Devle Road, Juhu.

Call 8080977777

. RR Indoor Sports Academy

At MHADA Colony, Mulund East.

Call 8097098366

. Multisports turf

At Morland Road, Mumbai Central.

Call 9029791945