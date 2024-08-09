As US gymnastics team's dog Beacon takes the spotlight, Mumbai experts share tips to navigate animal-assisted therapy

With the USA Gymnastics team’s official therapy dog, Beacon, in the spotlight for his novel and noble service, experts from the city share their guidebook to navigating animal-assisted therapy in Mumbai

(Left) Simone Biles and (right) the USA Gymnastics team interact with Beacon

The next time someone says things have gone to the dogs, breathe easy and rest assured that things are in great hands (and paws). If you don’t believe us, ask USA gymnastics icon Simone Biles and her compatriots. Following Biles’ unfortunate withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the USA team introduced a welcome change to their rigorous pre-Olympics training plan — quality time with Beacon, a California-based golden retriever, and the USA Gymnastics team’s official therapy dog, who went on to play a vital role by helping the team calm their nerves before the big sporting spectacle.

A staff ID card created for the golden retriever mentions his designation as the ‘goodest boy’. Pics Courtesy/X; Instagram

The gymnastics team went on to win a rich haul of 10 medals at the ongoing Paris Olympiad. As Beacon takes the Internet by storm for his contribution from the wings, animal-assisted therapy experts give us a lowdown of the concept and how you can access it here in the city.

A friend in me

Experts suggest getting a therapy pet may help senior citizens with neurological conditions, like dementia. Representation pic

Pradnya Hattiangadi, a certified dog trainer, introduces us to another long-form approach to the concept. Having worked with children on the autism spectrum, in schools and privately at their homes, Hattiangadi believes the demographic stands to benefit from the assisted therapy the most. “I usually take up small batches of children over the course of six to seven months. The first few months are reserved for the children to warm up to the idea. Once they are comfortable, the improvement is evident. Non-verbal children, for instance, usually start verbalising a few words amidst interacting with the pets,” she elaborates.

Pradnya Hattiangadi’s weimaraner, Roohi, at previous sessions

For senior citizens at home and in old age homes who might be battling neurological conditions like dementia, Hattiangadi has a different approach. “Having a pet around you brings a sense of responsibility with it. You are forced to remember what the pet likes, when and what you need to feed them. This is a great exercise for those battling neurological conditions,” she concludes.

Pradnya Hattiangadi

AT Services available across Mumbai

CALL 9820345507

Getting to work

Employees interact with Luna (seated), and Eli

While probably not as stressful as aiming for an Olympic gold, working a desk job can come in as a close second, we think. Priyanka Shelat, a lawyer by profession and a therapy dog trainer by passion, agrees. “Corporate workers love the concept of having a pet in the room. During one of our sessions, an employee sat down and had a long chat with our therapy dog. I feel like we all need it sometimes,” she laughs. A usual session would involve the dogs walking around, greeting employees with a wide smile, and lounging in a cosy spot for a good belly rub, we learn. “Basic rules like keeping food off bounds, and not making loud movements ensures a smooth session,” she reveals.

Mitali Parekh at a session for children

Mitali Parekh, canine and feline behaviourist, creative director at Shirin Dhabhar Academy, and Shelat’s collaborator, assures us that the furry friends’ comfort is always held paramount. “The pets are trained to deal with the attention and frequent socialising that the job entails. It helps them stay calm in the face of repeated stimuli. Additionally, we keep an eye out for signs of exhaustion and discomfort, in case of which, we immediately remove them from the situation at hand” she explains.

AT Services available across Mumbai

CALL 9820480903

Child’s play

Gayatri Ayyer

“Pets attract children and young adults like magnets,” shares Gayatri Ayyer, psychologist and founder Pawsitive Synergies. Putting the natural match to good use, Ayyer recently collaborated with IIT Bombay to provide pet-assisted support during the crucial placement season at the premier institute. “Such phases can be tough on young minds. When you pet a dog or a cat, it naturally releases happy chemicals like oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine, providing a much-needed distraction from the stress,”

she reveals.

The Thane-based expert also conducts personal sessions for all ages where therapy dogs assist the intricate process. “A child who has been taught not to trust strangers all their life will naturally not open up to a therapist at first. But when the child sees that an animal is comfortable around a new person, they tend to open up and look at the therapist as a trustworthy friend,” she adds.

AT Pawsitive Synergies, Ghodbunder Road, Anu Nagar, Waghbil Naka, Thane West.

CALL 9594968980

Two’s a paw-rty

Anushree Lokhande

Prabhadevi-based psychotherapist Anushree Lokhande informs us that contrary to popular belief, therapy is not only for those diagnosed with a mental health condition. “Interacting with a dog for just an hour can have its own benefits. Beyond therapy sessions, you can opt for pet-assisted activities, where the setting is more relaxed. For individuals who are afraid they might not be ready to commit to being a pet parent, especially senior citizens, this can be a great choice where they come in for an hour and leave with an improved mood,” she points out.

Introducing children to the dogs, Lokhande believes, can inculcate values such as drawing boundaries, being empathetic, and reading body language at a young age. She adds, “While those diagnosed with conditions require a more structured approach, any individual can avail of the benefits.”

AT Evolving Together, Merchant House, Old Prabhadevi Road, Prabhadevi.

CALL 8693894508