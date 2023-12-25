The Guide team’s Christmas plans

Our team of writers share their favourite things to do on Christmas Day

By Fiona Fernandez, Shriram Iyengar, Tanishka D’Lyma, Devanshi Doshi

Yuletide classic reads

Curling up with a treasured read, with Christmas carols playing on loop makes for the perfect wind-down, after the hectic pre-festive routine, leading to midnight mass, and the recovery from the big, fat Christmas luncheon. Speaking of carols, this time, as is my annual Christmastime tradition, I added a gem to the bookshelf — A Christmas Carol: A Search & Find Book illustrated by Louise Pigott (Studio Press). This Charles Dickens story has been retold by Sarah Powell where the magical tale is reimagined in a beautifully illustrated visual format. Here, characters, objects and sub-plots are offered for the reader to find and follow, from Scrooge’s counting house to the arrival of Jacob Marley’s ghost. It is ideal gifting to introduce new readers to a Dickensian Christmas.

At Trilogy, Chimbai Road, Bandra West.

Fiona Fernandez

Christmas, the OG way

If the fast frenzy of the festivities is not your cup of tea, try this instead. The quaint locales of the original city hide several historic churches that would make the perfect destination for a Christmas day visit. Begin with an early visit to the steepled St Thomas Cathedral, and follow the route down to Causeway. If the walk leaves you hungry, this writer recommends a visit to Gables Restaurant for a Christmas special lunch with their slow roasted chicken as the showstopper. Throw in some shopping at Colaba Causeway for the gifts you didn’t manage before the festival, before stepping back onto the route. Near Regal Cinema is another gem, Bowen Memorial Methodist Church on Tulloch Road. The last halt, and one recommended for its beautiful stained-glass windows is the Afghan Church. The steeple of the church once served as a marker for ships entering the harbour.

Shriram Iyengar

Light the way

Goa Street in Ballard Estate. Pic Courtesy/Daniel Sequeira

Post that indulgent Christmas lunch and dinner, and after the last guest has left the party, why not ditch the cleaning up and post-meal slump and head out to see the Christmas lights across different neighbourhoods in the city? Grab a thermos of coffee and some leftover sweet treats, and jump in the car to drive around looking at community cribs, trees and festive decorations.

At Orlem, Outside Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Malad West; Pali Hill, Bandra West; Marol village, Andheri East; Victoria Church, Mahim; Goa Street, Ballard Estate.

Tanishka D’Lyma

Cycling cheer

Pic courtesy/@mischieftreks

Every time this writer thinks of going for a drive on Christmas, memories from 2018 return; thanks to traffic jams, a distance that was 20 minutes from home took an hour. Since then we prefer pedalling our way around the city. It’s a lovely way to soak in the festive sights and sounds. There are expert-led trails across SoBo, courtesy, Mischief Treks that take small groups on midnight tours. They also rent e-bikes. Else, head to the city’s outskirts, and sign up for tours to campsites

Log on to mischeiftreks.com; @chalo._chale.

Devanshi Doshi