This festival in Mumbai is bringing the joy of storytelling to under-served children

In a world where stories hold the power to educate, inspire, and transport us to new realms, a nine-year-old community has been a beacon of imagination for under-served children

A moment from a storytelling session for children at the Mumbai Zoo

Founded in 2016 as an initiative of the Akshara Foundation, this storytelling community has collaborated with numerous NGOs to bring the joy of storytelling to schools and villages, ensuring that children who seldom have access to such experiences can immerse themselves in the magic of narratives. “I once conducted a session on cave stories while inside a cave with the children,” recalls Reena Agrawal, sociology professor and co-founder of the community. This hands-on approach reflects the initiative’s commitment to making storytelling an engaging and immersive experience.

Each child who attends the festival will receive a book

For the past six years, Story’xpress has hosted an annual storytelling festival at the Byculla venue, welcoming nearly 360 children between the ages of eight to 14. This exclusive event, conducted in partnership with NGOs across the city, is designed to create a safe space where children from similar socioeconomic backgrounds can feel at ease. “Keeping it exclusive for the children helps them engage more comfortably,” explains Agrawal. The 2025 edition will take place tomorrow at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla. Registrations for the festival are free of charge, but compulsory. The initiative is also open to volunteers wishing to assist in storytelling and other aspects of the festival.

Beyond traditional storytelling, the festival celebrates diverse forms of expression, including art, music, dance, and theatre. The 2024 edition featured an Odissi dance performance, while this year’s event will showcase a Bharatanatyam performance, weaving stories through movement and rhythm. The festival includes interactive experiences tailored to different age groups. Younger children (eight to 12 years old) participate in a zoo or museum walk, where storytellers and authors will narrate tales relevant to their surroundings. Older children will attend workshops on storytelling, expression, and poetry. This year’s theme, ‘I deserve an autobiography’, aims to teach children how to write about their own lives, reinforcing the idea that their stories are valuable and worth recording.



Reena Agrawal

The day concludes with a film screening at the zoo’s auditorium, featuring works by acclaimed animator and filmmaker Suresh Eriyat. To ensure teachers do not inadvertently disrupt the children’s experience, a parallel workshop will be held for them at the museum, offering insights into objects and methods that enhance student learning. “We’ve helped these schools set up libraries so that children can access books in their free time. At the end of the event, each child takes home a book — stories rich in imagination, wit, and humour — ensuring the magic of storytelling stays with them,” Agrawal concludes.

