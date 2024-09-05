Off-roaders from across the globe will ride to this annual adventurers’ retreat nestled in the Himalayas next weekend. We get a sneak peek for city enthusiasts who love chasing a thrill

Visitors gather around a bonfire at the festival

Listen to this article The mountains are calling: Embark on an adventure to this two-day festival in Leh x 00:00

Over a call with Karan Malhotra, we can tell he’s far out from the bustle of a big city. His voice struggles to cut through the network interference, occasionally cracking and fading out. Understandably so — the rocky roads of Jispa, a remote village in Himachal Pradesh, aren’t made for leisurely conversations over the phone. “We’re making a rest stop here before we hop on our bikes and ride to Leh,” explains Malhotra, who will set up one of the highest-altitude adventure events in the country at Stok in Leh, next weekend.

Bikers make their way to the festival site in Stok, Leh

You’d be mistaken if you took the organiser for a man of few words, though. In the absence of mobile network at an altitude of nearly 3,500 ft, he is turning to striking up conversations with riders along the way. “That’s the goal of the festival as well. Off-roaders, bikers, and trekkers share the same passion for the outdoors, but they head their own ways in search of pleasure and peace. We wanted to bring them all together under the same starry skies of Leh. Exchanging ideas, sharing notes, and telling stories from their previous adventures — these are things that people miss out on amidst the usual loud, flashy adventure events,” he sighs.



Children from Nubra Valley perform at a previous edition

Outback Festival, the two-day celebration, takes a departure from this idea and expands the radar to include music, food, art, and dance. On the line-up for the upcoming edition are familiar names such as fusion-rock pioneers Indian Ocean, and indie acoustic pop artiste, Osho Jain. “The music is curated to blend in with the vibe of the open-air celebrations. With a bonfire, unplugged performances, and large spaces for experiential activities, it’s almost like Woodstock, but for adventure lovers,” he laughs.



Karan Malhotra

When these celebrations take over the village next weekend, the native residents of the valley won’t be left behind. “We’re constantly finding ways to give back to the local communities. Last year, we scouted for local talent, and found a group of young aspiring musicians in a school in Nubra Valley. We gave them a crash course in music with the help of our community and they opened our festival with an ethereal performance,” recalls Malhotra.

Following suit, this year the festival will invite local women of Stok to present their traditional delicacies. “If there’s anything bikers love more than good music, it’s grabbing delicious food and a cold beer after a long ride. There will be abundance on both fronts,” the organiser assures us. “Off-roaders are big foodies. Last year, we built an 80 ft-long open barbecue where foodies could bring their own meat and grill it with the community,” he reveals. The true meat of the festivities, however, lies elsewhere.

This year, the highlight of the event will be a quad track [an off-road course built for quad bikes]. “The idea is to open these activities not only for experts but also amateurs who wish to dip their toe in off-roading. The quad track, and similar activities spread across the festival site will provide a safe, supervised environment for newbies,” Malhotra reveals. “As for our more experienced visitors, they will have already experienced an adventure and a half, making their way to the remote village,” he laughs, as he sets off to savour his own share.

ON September 14 and 15

AT Chulli Bagh, Stok village, Leh.

LOG ON TO theoutbackfestival.com COST R6,000 onwards (excludes travel)