The New Acropolis community opens their new centre in the heritage business district today as a venue for the performing arts and culture rooted in a love for philosophy. We get a personal walkthrough

Participants engage in a workshop and discussion in one of the classrooms at the venue

Listen to this article Mumbai-based community brings the arts to Ballard Estate with new centre x 00:00

Walk in past the quiet, almost ancient lanes of Ballard Estate, and the black basalt building of Kamani House stands out. Hidden almost out of sight behind it, is a newer, more modernist structure that will now house the New Acropolis community. Walk in, and the workers are still busy putting up the finishing touches before the opening today. “As you can see, we are all hands-on deck before the opening,” shares Janki Shah Mehta, instructor and national image head for the Centre.

The 4000-sq ft space houses three classrooms, a library and an open convention centre with a kitchen. Busts of Greco-Roman, Persian, Indian and Hellenic art aesthetically interrupt the space. But these sophisticated elements are part of a continued effort to simplify and make philosophy accessible in a city better known for its ambitious commerce.

Janki Shah Mehta at the new cultural centre. Pics/Ashish Raje

Expanding horizons

With a presence across 50 countries, the community has been involved in the propagation of philosophy as a practical part of life. The community started out in Gamdevi, before moving to Colaba about 12 years ago. The inauguration of the new school of philosophy and cultural centre today is a mark of their growing presence, and numbers.

Yet, philosophy might not be the first thing you think of in Ballard Estate. “Why not? It is a way of life. You do not always have to head up to the mountains to seek wisdom,” Mehta laughs.

Volunteers paint the entrance walls before inauguration day; (right) A member browses through the library at the centre

Art for philosophy

This practical aspect of the art is what the centre hopes to build on using a multi-prong approach. The venue hosts a library for scholars to read, research and discuss, as well as conducting regular volunteer sessions from blood donation drives to clean-ups, wall paintings and tree plantations. While the library is open only to members, registrations for their upcoming course on philosophy are already open.

The other facet, a particular focus of the new space, will be as a centre for cultural events. The instructor points out, “Culture has always allowed transmission of wisdom from one generation to another. Many classical arts still serve this purpose of transmission. These art forms were means for artists and audiences to strive for an elevated consciousness.”

The convention space will focus on cultural events and discussions

The inaugural day is an example of this initiative. With the theme of Seeking the Meaning of Life through tribal, folk and classical art, the day will see a diverse group of performers take the stage. “For instance, Chintan Upadhyay is a dhrupad vocalist, who comes from the tradition that traces back to Ustad Fariduddin Dagar. Aside from performing, he will also speak on the principles and philosophy that underlines that ancient art of dhrupad singing,” Mehta points out.

The entrance also houses space for artworks by volunteers



Similarly, Prachi Vaidya Dublay will present learnings from her decade-long work in music and culture amidst the Adivasi communities across the country. Aditi Bhagwat will bring to the floor an exposition of the classical form of Kathak, among other speakers and performers.

The centre is a volunteer-driven organisation

The classical bent is a natural consequence, says Mehta. “However, it is not so much about the artist, as the philosophy of their artistic process,” she clarifies. Going forward, the centre will host two events every month ranging from diverse performances to workshops and discussions. “Our inauguration is being celebrated as a Day of the Arts, a perfect way to begin,”

she concludes.

ON Today; 6 pm onwards

AT New Acropolis Centre, fourth floor, New Kamani Chambers, Ballard Estate, Fort.

LOG ON TO @newacropolismumbai on Instagram (for registration)