Rihanna discusses dealing with postpartum cellulite: Experts share tips to combat this condition

Cellulite during and after pregnancy is surprisingly common in expecting and new mothers like Rihanna, and can take a toll on their self-confidence. Experts share tips on how to combat this natural condition

It’s tough to imagine Rihanna as being anything but impeccably flawless. But, as the pop star-entrepreneur revealed in a recent interview, her multiple pregnancies have taken a toll on her body too, in the form of cellulite. “Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You notice ripples emerging from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus,” she shared in that interview. While 85 to 98 per cent of women who have gone through puberty can take heart that Rihanna, like them, has cellulite, experts say that the condition can become exacerbated during pregnancy.



Decode the ‘orange peel’ effect

Cellulite is the fat that collects in the little pockets just under the skin’s surface, making the skin appear ‘dimpled’, explains Dr Nandita Palshetkar, a gynaecologist. This cellulite becomes visible when the collagen fibres that connect fat to the skin stretch, break down or are pulled tight. She adds that cellulite tends to be most visible on the hips, thighs, abdomen, buttocks and breasts, and affects women more than men due to differences in the way fat, muscle and connective tissues are distributed in women’s bodies.



Jashan Vij

“Hormonal changes, weight gain and reduced circulation, which are common in expectant mothers, can contribute to the development of cellulite during pregnancy. Similarly, the elevated levels of oestrogen and progesterone in the body lead to increased fat storage and can weaken connective tissues that bind the fat to the skin. Fluid retention and decreased lymphatic drainage can exacerbate the visibility of cellulite. Further, inadequate exercise, excessive calorie intake and poor hydration can also contribute to cellulite formation by promoting fat accumulation and reducing skin elasticity,” says Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss coach. Although some women may find their cellulite reducing post-delivery, some others may find that the condition persists or worsens due to factors like skin laxity and lingering postpartum hormonal changes, he shares.



Benafsha Gazdar

Smoothen the bumps

Vij recommends consuming a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This, he says, provides the body with essential nutrients and antioxidants to support skin elasticity and repair. “Staying hydrated helps to reduce fluid retention, while incorporating regular exercise, such as strength training, cardiovascular workouts, and other low-impact activities that promote circulation, can improve muscle tone, enhance lymphatic drainage, and reduce the appearance of cellulite,” he advises.



Exercise scientist Benafsha Gazdar stresses on the importance of consulting with a gynaecologist and fitness professional before taking up a new exercise routine so that the health of both mother and baby are not compromised. “Many women stop exercising completely while pregnant, which makes them more susceptible to cellulite during and post pregnancy. It’s important to start exercising as soon as you can post giving birth, while also ensuring that the exercise routine isn’t very intense and that it doesn’t include high impact activities,” she cautions.



Dr Aruna Kalra, senior gynaecologist, and obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital suggests gentle postpartum massages that stimulate blood flow, reduce fluid retention, and improve the appearance of cellulite, with consideration for any ongoing postpartum healing. “Cellulite can affect self-confidence in expecting mothers and one way for them to counter this is with the help of compression garments such as postpartum belly bands or compression leggings that support the abdomen and thighs and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Additionally, topical creams or lotions that contain ingredients such as retinol, caffeine, or collagen may temporarily improve the appearance of cellulite by tightening and smoothing the skin.



Dr Aruna Kalra

However, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before using any topical treatments, especially during breastfeeding,” she elaborates. Finally, she notes that if the cellulite is caused by weight gain during pregnancy, gradual and healthy weight loss post-pregnancy can help reduce its appearance. “Crash dieting or extreme weight loss methods should be avoided, as they can negatively impact overall health and breastfeeding,” she advises.