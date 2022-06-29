The power of three: Experience past, present and future through traditional dance forms at NCPA

An evening of four Indian traditional dance forms will be presented in a performance organised by veteran artiste Lata Surendra

Vyjayanthi Kashi

We all experience the past, present and future — the three states of time. Running on the same theme is the performance, Thrayam, which will unite the mystical nature of all three tenses at NCPA this weekend. Thrayam, or the poetry of three, unfolds through performances in different Indian classical dance forms, including Kuchipudi by Vyjayanthi Kashi, Odissi by Jhelum Paranjape, Bharatanatyam by Lata Surendra, and Kathak performances by Sanjukta Wagh, Manisha Jeet and team.



Lata Surendra

The performance is produced, conceptualised and curated by Surendra, a dance exponent, who explains, “Greeks considered the number three as a number of harmony, wisdom, and understanding, while the Indians considered it sacred. The symbolism of three in Hinduism teaches us the truth of life and how one should live.” She believes that dance has always been a bridging metaphor. It starts with an idea which translates into communication and transforms into communion. The artiste adds, “Thrayam is important to me, as it relates to the idea that everything we do reaches out if we stir it with gesture and rhythm.”

She shares, “I want people to understand that there is poetry in numbers which we should relate to. If we understand the symbolism behind everything, we can become better human beings. The numbers that are vital to an ATM machine are also important to dance which uses Panch Jatis in combinations of the three tempos — vilambit [slow], madhyama [medium], and druta [slow].”

Manisha Jeet

She believes that the symbolic structure of gathering three is omnipresent, both at a microcosmic and macrocosmic level. All the performances will revolve around this number. Kashi will explore Trigunas through the mystery that is woman; Paranjape will present the three identities of river Narmada; Wagh will explore Kaali, in her magnificence, ferocity and love; Jeet will explore three genders; and Surendra will seek the number through the Tribhangi Krishna.

On: June 2; 6 pm

At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

Cost: Rs 100 (members) and Rs 300 and Rs 200 (non-members)