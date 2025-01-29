Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Best things to do in the neighbourhood under Rs 500

From delicious eats and refreshing drinks to hidden shopping gems and unique experiences, here’s our guide to the best things to do under R500 if you’re in the neighbourhood to attend the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF)

Pedestrians walk past a wall mural depicting the Kala Ghoda at the ongoing festival. Pic/Atul Kamble

FOOD

Puri vasool: For over a century, this eatery in the bylanes near Mumbai GPO, has been serving delicious Indian snacks and thaalis, keeping things simple but ever-satisfying. Whether it’s the puris or dahi puri, the flavours here hit the right notes, making it an easy stop for a tasty and affordable meal.

AT Pancham Puriwala, Perin Nariman Street, Fort. TIME 9 am to 11 pm COST R60 onwards

South Indian sojourn: A Fort favourite continues to uphold its reputation for serving excellent South Indian vegetarian fare. From dosas to vadas and idlis, each dish is prepared with care and consistency. The variety of snacks makes it an ideal spot for any time of day, be it for breakfast, lunch, or a quick evening snack. Some bestsellers include the masala dosa, and medu vada served with sambar and chutney.

AT Poornima Restaurant, Muddanna Shetty Marg, Fort.

TIME Monday to Saturday, 7.30 am to 8 pm; Sundays, 7.30 am to 5 pm COST R100 onwards

Thaalis at the popular puri haunt in Fort. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Late-night snack haven: In a back alley near the bustle of the festival, this gem offers a no-frills experience with a focus on late-night comfort food. The mutton baida roti and the chicken tikka roll are crowd-pleasers, giving you the energy needed to dive back into the festivities.

AT Ayub’s restaurant, Sassoon Building 43, Forbes Street, Kala Ghoda. TIME 4.30 pm to 1.30 am COST R200 onwards

EXPERIENCE

Walk in the Estate: Stroll through quaint and well-planned, tree-lined streets that offer an oasis of calm away from the bustle of the Fort. A perfect spot for photography and an Irani meal at Britannia and Company.

AT Ballard Estate.

A couple enjoys an E-Victoria ride at Nariman Point. File pic

Green getaway: Unwind while enjoying a stunning view of the Rajabai Clock Tower, Bombay High Court and adjacent buildings, as well as the grand Art Deco apartments that line the opposite edge.

AT Oval Maidan, Churchgate.

Ride into nostalgia: Hop on an eco-friendly E-Victoria for a breezy ride along the sea-facing promenades for a scenic and nostalgic way to see South Mumbai.

AT Near Gateway of India and Marine Drive. LOG ON TO @uboridez_india COST R500 (for short trips)

DRINK

Sugarcane juice in paper cups

Sweet simplicity: After you move away from the main hub of the festival, stop by a refreshing sugarcane juice stall. You can enjoy a freshly pressed cup of sugarcane juice — a sweet and energising way to beat the Mumbai heat while soaking in the art and culture.

AT Outside the National Gallery of Modern Art, opposite the main gate of CSMVS Museum. COST R25

The fresh fruit juice kiosk

A fresh burst: Located just opposite the Colaba Causeway, this tiny juice kiosk serves up a variety of refreshing juices and milkshakes. After a busy day of festival fun, treat yourself to tangy fruit blends and creamy shakes.

AT New Poornima Juice Centre, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. TIME 9 am to 11.30 pm COST R50 onwards

Colaba staple: For most Mumbaikars, a visit to this bar is almost a rite of passage. Located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, this casual spot offers an extensive selection of beers starting at an affordable price. It’s perfect for a chilled drink with friends after a day of festival fun.

AT Gokul Bar and Restaurant, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

TIME 11 am to 1.30 am COST R110 onwards

SHOP

A wide range of jewellery on display at Colaba Causeway

SoBo’s horizontal mall: This is a shopper’s paradise, blending high-end brands with affordable alternatives. For a mix of both, explore a variety of jewellery, quirky phone covers and all things denim at stalls behind Cafe Mondegar, which is a five-minute walk from the main venue of the festival. If you’re in the mood for a thrift store find, Cotton Colour, near BEST Electric House, offers a variety of pre-loved items. Whether you’re window-shopping or on a budget, you’ll find treasures at every turn.

AT Colaba Causeway. TIME 10.30 am to 9 pm (all days)

Paper sanctuary: Fort has a hidden haven for paper lovers. Choose from eco-friendly greeting cards made with dried leaves, to intricate gift tags and DIY boxes.

AT Chimanlals, Wallace Street, off DN Road, Fort. TIME 9.30 am to 5.30 pm COST R36 per sheet (handmade paper)

Readers’ paradise: For book enthusiasts, the second-hand booksellers near Flora Fountain are a must-visit. The rare finds and classic novels at these stalls offer a delightful treasure hunt for readers. If you’re willing to haggle, you might just walk away with a bulk of literary treasures for a steal.

AT Flora Fountain, opposite HSBC Bank, Fort. TIME 10 am to 8.30 pm (all days)

WATCH

Old-world cine charm: In a city where single-screen theatres are becoming increasingly rare, Regal Cinema stands as a 92-year-old gem. Offering affordable tickets and movie time snacks, it’s the perfect spot to catch the latest releases.

AT Regal Cinema, Colaba. LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com COST R100 onwards